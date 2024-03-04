WWE return match confirmed for released AEW star

WWE has welcomed back another former AEW star to the roster. The company has also booked a big return match for an upcoming event.

Shawn Spears originally signed a WWE developmental contract in January 2006. He worked OVW and FCW, then WWE's ECW brand, but was released in January 2009. Spears returned in September 2013 to work NXT and SmackDown until his release again in February 2019.

The former Tye Dillinger joined AEW at the inaugural Double Or Nothing event in 2019. Spears remained All Elite until his departure on December 23, 2023. A teaser vignette aired at NXT Vengeance Day, then The Chairman returned on February 27 by attacking Ridge Holland. The company has now confirmed Spears vs. Holland for Roadblock.

The NXT cameraman caught up with Spears and asked about the attack, as seen below. The former AEW star clarified why he attacked the former Brawling Brute.

"I like Ridge Holland, but he's been lying to himself for far too long. That jolt of pain that is currently going through his body, is simply the truth. That's why I struck Ridge. The truth can bring you to your knees and that's why Shawn Spears is now in NXT. I'll see you next week at Roadblock," he said.

Spears worked the All Out 2023 Battle Royal but his last AEW singles bout came on July 15, 2023. He lost to Luchasaurus at Battle of the Belts VII that night. Spears has worked several indie and international matches while being away from AEW.

WWE NXT to present Roadblock

WWE NXT will continue The Road to Stand & Deliver as they present the special Roadblock episode this Tuesday on the USA Network.

The Roadblock episode will air live from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. This will be the third annual NXT Roadblock special, and WWE's fifth Roadblock event overall.

Five matches have been made official for Roadblock as of this writing. Below is the current line-up:

Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

Asylum Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy #1 Contender's Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D'Angelo

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D'Angelo Women's Tag Team Championship: Asuka and Kairi Sane defend vs. Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria

Asuka and Kairi Sane defend vs. Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria NXT Tag Team Championship: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend vs. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase

