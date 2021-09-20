"A little bit arrogant" – Former WWE Superstar hits back at Eric Bischoff's criticism

Former WWE and WCW star Shawn Stasiak believes Eric Bischoff sounded "arrogant" when he criticized his promo skills earlier this year.

In March 2021, Bischoff spoke on his 83 Weeks podcast about Stasiak’s match against Bam Bam Bigelow at WCW Greed 2001. The former WCW Executive Producer claimed Stasiak’s promo at the pay-per-view "sucked" and there was "something missing" from his act.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined’s Jonathan O’Dwyer, Stasiak questioned why Bischoff was so critical of his ability on the microphone.

“I guess [in Bischoff’s opinion] I’m a lousy talker on the mic. It just came across in a way that was very, I don’t know, a little bit arrogant, and I was surprised. There’s different ways and choices of words you can use maybe to say, ‘Okay, I wasn’t too crazy about this or that.’ But, it’s like, okay, you’re gonna judge me and base me on one promo? One night of promos? Are we not allowed to have an off night? You know, s*** happens,” Stasiak said.

Stasiak also spoke about his interactions with Bischoff compared to former WCW writer Vince Russo. While he never had a close relationship with Bischoff, Stasiak said he always felt comfortable discussing ideas for his character with Russo.

What else did Eric Bischoff say about Shawn Stasiak?

Stasiak (w/Stacy Keibler) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow in a six-minute match at WCW Greed 2001. Before the match, Stasiak talked trash about WCW fans and threw pictures of himself into the crowd.

Eric Bischoff had no issues with Stasiak's in-ring ability. However, he did have a problem with the three-time WCW World Tag Team Champion’s speaking skills.

“His work in the ring was certainly not stellar, but it was more than adequate. It was good, maybe not great, but pretty damn good. Kind of moving him up the chart a little bit as I go, but there was something just missing, and I don’t know quite what it was. I think a lot of it had to do with, again, I think his promo. His promo in this thing sucked. Just sucked. And it took away from him,” Bischoff said.

Bischoff added that certain people should be allowed and encouraged to talk more on the microphone. In his opinion, Stasiak was not one of those people.

