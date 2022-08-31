Shayna Baszler appears on WWE NXT to confront champion

The Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler showed up on NXT and confronted the NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Ahead of the Worlds Collide Premium Live Event, the former champions have been making an appearance on NXT to motivate and appreciate the current champions. The Queen of Spades also showed up and confronted Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose is proving to be a strong champion. She has defeated Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark. Rose has held the title for over 300 days. She will be facing her toughest fight yet when she puts her title on the line in a winner-takes-all triple threat match between her, the NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satamora, and Blair Davenport at NXT Worlds Collide.

Baszler talked about how she has been one of the toughest NXT Champions, and when she was in the building, everyone knew that she is the better champion. Baszler also mentioned that she will make easy work with Liv Morgan, and if Mandy Rose survives Worlds Collide, then Baszler may have a piece of her as well.

The Queen of Spades is set to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's title at WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday.

Who do you think will have a successful weekend? Shayna Baszler or Mandy Rose? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali