Shayna Baszler says her time in NXT played host to the best roster in women's wrestling history

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently declared the roster she was part of in NXT as the best women's locker room in the history of the business.

Shayna worked in NXT for three years, and during that time, she worked alongside many talented stars such as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion complimented the roster she was once part of:

"I will go to my deathbed and say the women’s locker room at the time we had, like, around the first women’s WarGames match, was the best women’s locker room there has ever been in women’s wrestling,” Shayna said. "I’ll put it up against All Japan Women. It didn’t matter who you picked out of that locker room, you’d be, like, ‘Oh, man, they’re gonna have a match. That’s gonna be a banger.’ Every girl was worth her salt." (H/T: Wrestling News)

Baszler went on to say how her time working in NXT was the best of her pro wrestling career:

"In hindsight, and we’ve said this in recent years that things have changed a lot just because of the landscape of the world and what happened, but, like, we really took that for granted. You never know you’re in the best times when you’re in them, but man, some of my best friends came out of that locker room." (H/T: Wrestling News)

Baszler has been on the company's main roster since early 2020. However, she's yet to reach the heights she did in NXT.

Shayna Baszler on her current WWE character

While some fans may argue they're yet to see the final version of the former UFC fighter in WWE, the 41-year-old seems happy with how her character is being booked.

Continuing her conversation on Out Of Character, Shayna Baszler revealed that her character in WWE today is an exaggerated version of herself:

"I think it's just an over-exaggerated version of the real me because I always talk about submissions and wrestling as being interesting to me. So in some sense, I really do enjoy taking people's limbs apart. There's very much a part of me that believes I can smoke anyone in that locker room anytime I want." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Although Baszler hasn't yet managed to reach the mountain top of WWE's women's division, it's only a matter of time until she's crowned champion.

