Shayna Baszler breaks silence following dominating win on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler has broken her silence after a dominating win over Shotzi and Natalya.

Baszler and Ronda Rousey have been a force to be reckoned with on SmackDown. They have destroyed everyone in their path, including Natalya and Shotzi.

A couple of months ago, Natalya's nose was busted open by Baszler following a match that put her on the shelf for several months. So when she returned from her injury, she wasted no time in calling out Baszler.

However, Shayna was soon joined by Ronda Rousey, and the two women beat up Natalya until Shotzi came to her aid. This set up a tag team match for this week.

The match went as well as it could've. Shotzi and Natalya put on a bit of offense but were no match for Shayna and Ronda as they made Shotzi tap out.

Following the match, Shayna took to Twitter to send out a scary tweet to her future opponents.

"#LimbByLimb," she wrote.

Given the one-sided nature of this feud, it would be best for everyone to go their separate ways so that Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey can move on to bigger and better things.

