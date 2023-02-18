Create

Shayna Baszler breaks silence following dominating win on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 18, 2023 09:35 IST
Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler is a former NXT Women's Champion

Shayna Baszler has broken her silence after a dominating win over Shotzi and Natalya.

Baszler and Ronda Rousey have been a force to be reckoned with on SmackDown. They have destroyed everyone in their path, including Natalya and Shotzi.

A couple of months ago, Natalya's nose was busted open by Baszler following a match that put her on the shelf for several months. So when she returned from her injury, she wasted no time in calling out Baszler.

.@ShotziWWE and @NatbyNature are FIRED UP tonight and this Canadian crowd in Montreal is loving it! 🇨🇦👏Can @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler turn this match around? #SmackDown https://t.co/QnnyxoWOpS

However, Shayna was soon joined by Ronda Rousey, and the two women beat up Natalya until Shotzi came to her aid. This set up a tag team match for this week.

The match went as well as it could've. Shotzi and Natalya put on a bit of offense but were no match for Shayna and Ronda as they made Shotzi tap out.

Following the match, Shayna took to Twitter to send out a scary tweet to her future opponents.

"#LimbByLimb," she wrote.
#LimbByLimb twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…

Given the one-sided nature of this feud, it would be best for everyone to go their separate ways so that Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey can move on to bigger and better things.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...