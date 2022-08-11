Shayna Baszler claims fans of fellow WWE Superstar know nothing about wrestling

Shayna Baszler doesn't seem very impressed by her opponent for WWE Clash at the Castle.

Friday night on SmackDown, The Queen of Spades won a gauntlet match to earn the right to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at at the upcoming premium live event in Cardiff, Wales.

On today's episode of WWE's The Bump, Shayna Baszler didn't mix any words when it came to Liv Morgan and her fanbase. Kayla Braxton's facial response, in particular, has sparked hilarious reactions on social media. You can see the video clip embedded below:

"She has the group of the WWE Universe that know nothing about wrestling," Shayna Baszler said. "So that's the only excuse I see."

WWE 2K22 simulation reveals that Shayna Baszler will defeat Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle

Video game simulations have been a popular practice in predicting the outcomes of sporting events for decades now, and the WWE video game franchise is understandably no exception.

Baszler got to watch a WWE 2K22 simulation of her match against Liv Morgan this morning on The Bump, which saw The Queen of Spades pick up the victory in a rather dominant fashion.

Despite that, Baszler didn't think the victory was dominant enough and expressed her desire to make an example out of Morgan at Clash at the Castle.

You can check out the simulation of this match and Baszler's commentary on it in the embedded tweet below. If you'd rather see the real thing instead, Baszler will challenge Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

What do you make of Shayna Baszler's comments? Do you think Liv Morgan's fanbase doesn't know anything about professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

