"She doesn't belong" - Shayna Baszler on current champion receiving nasty bruises after every match

Shayna Bazsler
Shayna Bazsler is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion
Modified Aug 27, 2022 08:23 AM IST

Shayna Baszler has replied to a fan on Twitter who suggested that she needs to "stop going hard" at Liv Morgan.

Baszler and Liv Morgan kicked off their rivalry when the Queen of Spades won a gauntlet match for the opportunity to face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle.

The duo was expected to make it official by signing a contract the following week. However, during the signing, things got out of control as Shayna Baszler tried to attack Liv Morgan. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion was ready and put her future opponent through the table, ending the segment.

A fan recently took to Twitter to suggest that Baszler, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Ronda Rousey need to "stop going hard" on Liv Morgan. The fan further stated that the women are jealous of the current Champion.

"For real, yall gotta stop goin hard on @YaOnlyLivvOnce, Cops and Family services have been called like, everytime she goes in public the day after a match. Calm down ladies. Ya just jealous anyway. #GOLD status. @wwe @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey @NatbyNature @SonyaDevilleWWE https://pic.twitter.com/VAoulKo3jr"

To this, Shayna Baszler replied:

"Cry me a River. She doesn’t belong. #AndNew."
#WWECastle will be a battle between #SmackDown Women's Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @QoSBaszler!Who ya got? https://t.co/vxZhckw5av

Fans reacted to Shayna Baszler's statement

Fans quickly hit the reply button and let the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship know their thoughts.

Shayna received mixed reactions to the tweet, with a few fans praising her:

@QoSBaszler Shayna a savage! 💪
@QoSBaszler Yeah you tell her Shayna. I agree with you. I hope you are tje next Smackdown champ. Make that crybaby pay lol
@QoSBaszler 😎👑♠️♠️♠️♠️♠️ https://t.co/0dVe4Ss2z7
@QoSBaszler W Shayna https://t.co/4hLQiPJZF5
@QoSBaszler Damn😱Shayna B Don't play👊She's Straight Up The Real Deal💪

A few fans wished to see Liv Morgan retain her championship at Clash at the Castle:

@QoSBaszler I'm sorry Shayna but Liv (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) is going to retain her championship. #AndStill https://t.co/bih3Bc1FBk
@QoSBaszler Noo #AndStill 👅💙 https://t.co/U6W5o3cwvP
@QoSBaszler umm..no 😭 #andstill sounds a lot better https://t.co/MIJFRDZR2M

With Morgan and Baszler's rivalry reaching its boiling point, it remains to be seen who walks out with the SmackDown Women's Title at Clash at the Castle.

What do you make of Baszler's bold statement about Liv Morgan? Let us know in the comments section below.

