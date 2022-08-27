"She doesn't belong" - Shayna Baszler on current champion receiving nasty bruises after every match

Shayna Baszler has replied to a fan on Twitter who suggested that she needs to "stop going hard" at Liv Morgan.

Baszler and Liv Morgan kicked off their rivalry when the Queen of Spades won a gauntlet match for the opportunity to face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle.

The duo was expected to make it official by signing a contract the following week. However, during the signing, things got out of control as Shayna Baszler tried to attack Liv Morgan. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion was ready and put her future opponent through the table, ending the segment.

A fan recently took to Twitter to suggest that Baszler, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Ronda Rousey need to "stop going hard" on Liv Morgan. The fan further stated that the women are jealous of the current Champion.

"For real, yall gotta stop goin hard on @YaOnlyLivvOnce, Cops and Family services have been called like, everytime she goes in public the day after a match. Calm down ladies. Ya just jealous anyway. #GOLD status. @wwe @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey @NatbyNature @SonyaDevilleWWE https://pic.twitter.com/VAoulKo3jr"

To this, Shayna Baszler replied:

"Cry me a River. She doesn’t belong. #AndNew."

Fans reacted to Shayna Baszler's statement

Fans quickly hit the reply button and let the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship know their thoughts.

Shayna received mixed reactions to the tweet, with a few fans praising her:

Erik Seymour @erik_seymour @QoSBaszler Yeah you tell her Shayna. I agree with you. I hope you are tje next Smackdown champ. Make that crybaby pay lol @QoSBaszler Yeah you tell her Shayna. I agree with you. I hope you are tje next Smackdown champ. Make that crybaby pay lol

Dwayne Acevedo @Acevedo7Dwayne Shayna B Don't play She's Straight Up The Real Deal @QoSBaszler DamnShayna B Don't playShe's Straight Up The Real Deal @QoSBaszler Damn😱Shayna B Don't play👊She's Straight Up The Real Deal💪

A few fans wished to see Liv Morgan retain her championship at Clash at the Castle:

With Morgan and Baszler's rivalry reaching its boiling point, it remains to be seen who walks out with the SmackDown Women's Title at Clash at the Castle.

What do you make of Baszler's bold statement about Liv Morgan? Let us know in the comments section below.

