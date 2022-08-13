Suspended WWE Superstar interrupts contract signing between Liv Morgan & Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan were set to sign their contracts tonight to make their SmackDown Women's Championship match official at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

However, suspended WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey arrived through the crowd with a giant duffel bag. Ronda was suspended after she attacked Liv Morgan and the referee at SummerSlam. Liv Morgan defeated Ronda in a controversial fashion after it appeared she tapped out but the referee missed it.

Ronda dumped a bunch of money from the bag onto the table set up for the contract signing. She grabbed a microphone and said that there was double the amount of her fine money. The 35-year-old claimed "being the baddest gets expensive" as WWE security surrounded the ring.

Ronda approached security and grabbed a security guard. She sent her to the ground with a Judo Throw at ringside. The former champion stopped herself and made her way up the entrance ramp.

Shayna Baszler confronted Ronda at the top of the ramp and told her that this isn't how to get what she wants in WWE. Ronda told Shayna that she "used to be a killer" and walked away. Shayna and Liv Morgan then signed the contract to make the match official for Clash at the Castle.

Shayna went for an attack, but the SmackDown Women's Champion was ready for it and put the #1 contender through the table with a Bulldog to end the segment.

