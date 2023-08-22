Shayna Baszler isn't opposed to WWE signing superstars from $12 billion company (Exclusive)

Shayna Baszler is looking to make a statement in the RAW Women's division, and get into contention for the recently-created Women's World Championship. She also isn't opposed to WWE signing superstars from the UFC.

The UFC was purchased by Endeavor in 2016 for $4 billion, and has now tripled in value to $12.1 billion. Endeavor is the same company that bought WWE in 2023, and is now the parent company of the sports entertainment and MMA juggernaut respectively.

When asked by Sportskeeda's Phillipa Marie in an Exclusive Interview about whether she would like to see UFC fighters in WWE, Baszler said that she isn't opposed to it, and likes the idea of bringing legitimacy to the sport:

"You know, if anybody has the desire to do that, then I wouldn't be opposed to it. I think one thing I like bringing is legitimacy to the sport. The more trained fighters that do that, the better that is."

Vince Russo wants a UFC legend to be Shayna Baszler's manager

Some fans have criticized Shayna Baszler's lack of improvement on the mic, with very few questioning her abilities in the ring.

On an episode of Legion of RAW last month, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo pitched the idea of UFC legend Chael Sonnen being a Paul Heyman-esque figure for Baszler:

"Chael Sonnen. Yes! Bro, do you know what they need to do? Here's what we're going to talk about next. Shayna Baszler is horrible on the mic, absolutely horrible on the mic. That dude is a huge wrestling fan. Bring him in as her manager. Let him be Paul E to Roman Reigns, with Shayna Baszler. Bring him in. That guy can generate heat."

