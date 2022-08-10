Shayna Baszler reacts to the tragic loss of wrestling legend

Former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler reacted to the tragic loss of her friend and wrestling legend, Gene LeBell, who passed at the age of 89 on Tuesday.

The world of combat sports is sobbing over the loss of Gene LeBell. LeBell was an actor, stunt performer, mixed martial artist, and pro wrestler. Gene LeBell is more popularly known for his classic submission maneuver, the LeBell Lock. Wrestlers like William Regal, Bryan Danielson, and the Submission Machine Shayna Baszler all had the LeBell Lock as part of their arsenal.

Upon hearing the tragic news of LeBell's passing, the Queen of Spades took to Twitter to share an exchange between her and the legend. Shayna Baszler talked about how LeBell tried to convince her to get into Hollywood.

"“I won every R-E-A-L fight I ever had & was penniless. I LOST every R-E-E-L fight I ever had and made millions” — Judo Gene trying to convince me to quit fighting and go into Hollywood stunt work. I’m still calling it a double wrist lock, just so you know," Baszler Tweeted.

Shayna Baszler @QoSBaszler



I’m still calling it a double wrist lock, just so you know. “I won every R-E-A-L fight I ever had & was penniless. I LOST every R-E-E-L fight I ever had and made millions” — Judo Gene trying to convince me to quit fighting and go into Hollywood stunt work.I’m still calling it a double wrist lock, just so you know. “I won every R-E-A-L fight I ever had & was penniless. I LOST every R-E-E-L fight I ever had and made millions” — Judo Gene trying to convince me to quit fighting and go into Hollywood stunt work. I’m still calling it a double wrist lock, just so you know. 💔💔 https://t.co/VEwNpAxJb8

Following his in-ring retirement, LeBell joined his brother Mike in promoting NWA territory from 1968 to 1982.

The wrestling universe reacts to the loss of Gene LeBell

Several wrestlers and other promotions reacted to the death of the wrestling legend.

Check out the tweets below:

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow "Judo" Gene LeBell has sadly passed away at 89 years old "Judo" Gene LeBell has sadly passed away at 89 years old https://t.co/1QRSdrScEr

@CatchWrestling shared several memorable moments from LeBell's tutorials, including that of LeBell's grip.

Catch Wrestling U @CatchWrestling So strange the last thing I post yesterday was the LeBell Lock, and I awake to discover the great Gene LeBell is no longer with us.



Rest in Peace Judo Gene 🥋 🥀 So strange the last thing I post yesterday was the LeBell Lock, and I awake to discover the great Gene LeBell is no longer with us.Rest in Peace Judo Gene 🥋 🥀 https://t.co/H71GGc8y9T

Catch Wrestling U @CatchWrestling Gene LeBell explains the LeBell Grip (3 finger grip), 1987. He tortures Mando Guerrero in the process. Gene LeBell explains the LeBell Grip (3 finger grip), 1987. He tortures Mando Guerrero in the process. https://t.co/hOkadorDVv

It is indeed a great loss for the wrestling community.

SoCal UNCENSORED @socaluncensored Sorry to hear about the passing of SoCal Hall of Famer "Judo" Gene LeBell. What an incredible man and life. He was the inspiration for Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, but I'm sure Lebell was tougher than the character. RIP. Sorry to hear about the passing of SoCal Hall of Famer "Judo" Gene LeBell. What an incredible man and life. He was the inspiration for Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, but I'm sure Lebell was tougher than the character. RIP. https://t.co/rd6EpuBzTv

One of LeBell's dear friends and renowned actor Paul Lazenby shared his grievances over the loss of his friend.

Paul Lazenby @MaulerMMA My hero.

My teacher.

My inspiration.

My unfailing reminder that I am ugly and nobody likes me.

My friend.

RIP to the world's toughest man, Judo Gene Lebell.

I'm going to miss the hell out of you. My hero.My teacher.My inspiration.My unfailing reminder that I am ugly and nobody likes me.My friend.RIP to the world's toughest man, Judo Gene Lebell.I'm going to miss the hell out of you. https://t.co/1f3jlB0s55

Popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani also reacted to the sad news.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani So sad to hear about the passing of Gene LeBell. What a larger than life legend. It was such an honor to see him at the Rousey fights over the years. God bless, Judo Gene. So sad to hear about the passing of Gene LeBell. What a larger than life legend. It was such an honor to see him at the Rousey fights over the years. God bless, Judo Gene.

It was indeed a tragic day. LeBell was a mentor to several fighters, including the Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey.

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock The history of combat sports requires several chapters dedicated to "Judo" Gene LeBell.



You could produce multiple documentaries on points in his life from the 1963 fight with Milo Savage, Ali vs. Inoki, the L.A. office, film/stunt work, and as a mentor to Ronda Rousey.



RIP The history of combat sports requires several chapters dedicated to "Judo" Gene LeBell.You could produce multiple documentaries on points in his life from the 1963 fight with Milo Savage, Ali vs. Inoki, the L.A. office, film/stunt work, and as a mentor to Ronda Rousey. RIP

The legend has not only been a jack of all trades but has also mastered them all. Sportskeeda sends heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones in these troubled times.

