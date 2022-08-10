Shayna Baszler reacts to the tragic loss of wrestling legend

Former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler reacted to the tragic loss of her friend and wrestling legend, Gene LeBell, who passed at the age of 89 on Tuesday.
The world of combat sports is sobbing over the loss of Gene LeBell. LeBell was an actor, stunt performer, mixed martial artist, and pro wrestler. Gene LeBell is more popularly known for his classic submission maneuver, the LeBell Lock. Wrestlers like William Regal, Bryan Danielson, and the Submission Machine Shayna Baszler all had the LeBell Lock as part of their arsenal.
Upon hearing the tragic news of LeBell's passing, the Queen of Spades took to Twitter to share an exchange between her and the legend. Shayna Baszler talked about how LeBell tried to convince her to get into Hollywood.
"“I won every R-E-A-L fight I ever had & was penniless. I LOST every R-E-E-L fight I ever had and made millions” — Judo Gene trying to convince me to quit fighting and go into Hollywood stunt work. I’m still calling it a double wrist lock, just so you know," Baszler Tweeted.
Following his in-ring retirement, LeBell joined his brother Mike in promoting NWA territory from 1968 to 1982.
The wrestling universe reacts to the loss of Gene LeBell
Several wrestlers and other promotions reacted to the death of the wrestling legend.
@CatchWrestling shared several memorable moments from LeBell's tutorials, including that of LeBell's grip.
One of LeBell's dear friends and renowned actor Paul Lazenby shared his grievances over the loss of his friend.
Popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani also reacted to the sad news.
It was indeed a tragic day. LeBell was a mentor to several fighters, including the Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey.
The legend has not only been a jack of all trades but has also mastered them all. Sportskeeda sends heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones in these troubled times.
