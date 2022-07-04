Shayna Baszler reacts to UFC Champion using The Undertaker's entrance music 

Shayna Baszler has shared her thoughts on Israel Adesanya walking out to The Undertaker's theme song at UFC 276.

The UFC Middleweight Champion stunned the world with his brooding entrance, which saw him sporting The Deadman's signature hat and urn, with opponent Jared Cannonier's name carved on it.

He raised his arms like the WWE Hall of Famer to bring up the lights. Some have called it the best walkout in UFC history.

Former MMA fighter and current WWE SmackDown Superstar Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to comment on Israel Adesanya's entrance, stating:

"Izzy’s entrance isn’t the best in HISTORY, but it’s certainly the best in the post-Reebok era #UFC276."

You can check out the tweet below:

Israel Adesanya on when he came up with the idea to do The Undertaker's entrance

The Phenom is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in the history of the pro wrestling industry. His influence has gone beyond the squared circle.

Speaking to BT Sport, Israel Adesanya opened up about using The Undertaker's entrance music at UFC 276. He also revealed when he came up with the idea to use it.

"Tuesday was the day I came up with that with my friends. Just sitting down and just pondering but, I didn’t even realize the McMahons were in the house tonight, that was kind of cool… Triple H too. But yeah, I’m a kid who grew up during the Attitude Era. Wednesday nights during wrestling, I’d play those tracks like the Batista entrance, Stone Cold entrance just to get the mood while we wrestle, go in the trenches and even The Undertaker’s theme so, yeah, it just comes to me," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

WWE interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Pat McAfee attended UFC 276, which took place on the same night and city as this year's Money in the Bank.

