Shayna Baszler responds to Nia Jax's comments on losing the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

Last night on WWE SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax's 103-day reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions came to an end. The two-time holders lost to the pairing of Tamina and Natalya.

Earlier today, Nia Jax took to Twitter to voice her concerns regarding the title loss. She was infuriated by the whole situation, blaming the referee for their defeat since he removed Reginald from ringside during the bout.

The tweet has sparked some discourse amongst WWE fans, and now the Queen of Spades has finally broken silence.

Tensions between Jax and Baszler have always existed, but as of late, WWE has made a point of connecting it directly to their matches.

One notable incident that took place on RAW was Shayna Baszler getting a cramp in her leg during her match. The show implied that it was Alexa Bliss' doing, but that still requires clarification.

It seems like neither one of the two is ready to accept defeat and will be coming after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships again.

The former champions didn't take kindly to WWE's post-match interview either

No two women more deserving. Veterans of the business. Leaders in the Locker room. Angels on earth. Congratulations to your NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! @TaminaSnuka @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/VLjdXO9iuA — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 15, 2021

After the match was over, Kayla Braxton entered the ring and interviewed the babyfaces after the first tag team title win of their careers. The emotions were overwhelming for the duo as they broke down in tears after winning.

After breaking the silence and claiming to have been "robbed," Jax went after Natalya on Twitter as she expressed her gratitude. Baszler was quick to respond by claiming it was a result of favoritism since they never got a post-match interview.

Remember when @KaylaBraxtonWWE interviewed US after winning these titles (TWICE)?!? Oh wait......#favoritism — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 15, 2021

It looks like Jax and Baszler are already planning on regaining the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as soon as possible.

They have already defeated Tamina and Natalya once already at WrestleMania so we might be seeing another match between the two teams sooner rather than later.

Nonetheless, it was a special moment for both Natalya and Tamina. They have received a lot of support on social media since their win on WWE SmackDown last night.

What do you think of this interaction between the aforementioned WWE Superstars on Twitter? Let us know in the comments section below.