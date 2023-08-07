Shayna Baszler sends bold message following WWE SummerSlam victory 

Last night at WWE SummerSlam, Shayna Baszler defeated her former friend Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules match. The former NXT Women's Champion has taken to social media to send a bold message following the victory.

Shayna and Ronda won the Women's Tag Team Championships in May and successfully unified them with the NXT Women's Tag Team titles last month on SmackDown. However, the duo lost their belts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez when Baszler attacked and walked out on Rousey at Money in the Bank.

Due to the betrayal, the former tag team partners agreed to fight at SummerSlam. Baszler won the grudge match in emphatic fashion. Following the huge victory, Shayna has taken to Instagram to send a bold message while showing off her Warhammer-inspired ring gear.

"DEATH TO THE FALSE EMPEROR!!” — Black Legion #warhammer40k#fightingsolveseverything#SummerSlam," she wrote.

Shayna Baszler reveals why she believes the WWE Universe has resonated with her storyline

Shayna Baszler's friendship with Ronda Rousey goes back to their days in UFC. They were both members of the 'Four Horsewomen' of MMA.

Shayna was the first to chase a career in professional wrestling. She spent a lot of time on the independent scene before going to NXT, where she was a two-time NXT Women's Champion. In contrast, Rousey went straight to the main roster and had her first-ever wrestling match at WrestleMania 34.

Baszler's victory over Rousey at SummerSlam was the biggest win of her career on the WWE main roster. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the Queen of Spades revealed why she believes fans have resonated with her storyline.

"I don't think Ronda has anyone in her life that stands up to her. Even in MMA, I don't know how many training sessions I had to rearrange on my own because Ronda decided last minute she wanted to go to the gym and get her stuff in. Nobody has put their foot down and said, 'No, this isn't right'. It's the first time in her life someone's said, 'You're being a jerk,' and I said it with my fists," said Baszler. [From 46:50 to 47:39]

You can watch the full video below:

Do you think Shayna's story with Ronda is over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

