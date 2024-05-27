Shayna Baszler sends serious warning to current champion; threatens to injure her

Shayna Baszler sent a serious warning to a current champion. She even threatened to injure her.

Bianca Belair is one of the most athletic women on the WWE roster. She is also incredibly strong. Hence, her tag team union with Jade Cargill made sense, given Cargill's in-ring prowess and strength. The two of them won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL and have looked dominant ever since.

They also recently defended the titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. This was a huge win for Belair and Cargill since the former was walking into the match with a leg injury.

Following their win, Bianca Belair took to social media to ask who was next in line to face them. Shayna Baszler responded to her with a warning, threatening to injure her other leg. This is after Baszler and Zoey Stark won a No.1 Contenders match on RAW to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

"You already got a limb hanging by a thread, you wanna add to that, or should @ZoeyStarkWWE and I just stick to that same one? #LimbByLimb"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Shayna Baszler will compete at NXT Battleground in rare match type

Shayna Baszler shocked everyone when she went back to NXT to be in the corner of Lola Vice during her NXT Underground match against Natalya. The Queen of Spades was instrumental in Vice emerging victorious in the match.

Since then, she has been in Lola Vice's corner on NXT and has been feuding with Natalya and Karmen Petrovic. Last week on NXT, both teams faced off in a tag team match that ended with Natalya and Karmen Petrovic on top. Following the match, Lola Vice kicked Baszler in the side of the head.

The former NXT Women's Champion recovered and continued to brawl with Lola as security personnel came out to separate the two. Ava then announced that both women would settle their differences in an Underground match at NXT Battleground.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Lola Vice will be able to beat Shayna Baszler at NXT Battleground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback