Shayna Baszler shares update following WWE release; gives future hint

Shayna Baszler has provided a hint about her future in a recent social media update following her WWE release. The Queen of Spades departed from the Stamford-based company this Friday.

The wrestling promotion released several names from the roster ahead of the latest edition of SmackDown. Shayna Baszler, alongside Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai, was among the top main roster stars let go by the global juggernaut. The 44-year-old had been with the company since August 2017.

Baszler recently took to her X/Twitter account to note she was doing fine despite the recent setback. She shared the link to her Twitch account and urged fans to follow her on the platform. The two-time NXT Women's Champion seems likely to live stream for a while amid her time away from the squared circle.

"Everything is fine and dandy, but if you wanna chat a bit, follow me here to know when I go LIVE & meet me there!" she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Former champion claims Shayna Baszler inspired her to wrestle a major match outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya wrestled Miyu Yamashita at GCW Bloodsport XIII in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion scored an impressive win against the Japanese star.

In her recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya noted that the Bloodsport bout was important for her. The veteran stated that WWE did not ask her to compete in the match. However, watching Shayna Baszler wrestle Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport X inspired her to do so, as it reminded her of the Hart Family Wrestling Dungeon.

"Doing Bloodsport is so important for me. It's not something that they asked me to do. WWE did not come to me and say, 'Hey, Nattie, we want you to do Bloodsport.' I watched Shayna Baszler last year at Bloodsport. I watched her against Masha Slamovich, and I couldn't get over how much I enjoyed the environment. There was just an energy. The fans were so excited, and it was this small, very intimate building. It wasn't in a stadium full of people. It was like a fight club. It reminded me so much of the dungeon [Hart family wrestling dungeon]," she said. [From 5:45 to 6:21]

You can check out Natalya's comments in the video below:

In her last WWE in-ring appearance, Natalya teamed up with Maxxine Dupri to compete in a Gauntlet Match on the April 11 edition of SmackDown to book a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41. The duo lost to the eventual winners, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

