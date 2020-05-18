Shayna Baszler takes another dig at Becky Lynch's pregnancy

The Queen of Spades branded The Man as stupid for getting pregnant while she was the champion

It was a very emotional night for Becky Lynch on RAW as she announced that she was pregnant and was stepping away from WWE for a while. The Man also relinquished her RAW Women's title as well. While Superstars and legends showered their good wishes on Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler was having none of it.

Shayna Baszler, in a backstage interview during RAW last week, branded Becky Lynch as stupid for getting pregnant while she was the champion and for throwing away her title reign as well. Many believe she went a bit far with her comments last week, but now she has taken another dig at The Man.

In her latest Instagram post, Shayna Baszler reshared last week's interview and repeated her same comments on Becky Lynch's unborn child.

You can see the post here.

Shayna Baszler-Becky Lynch rivalry

Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch have been at each other's throats for quite some time now. Their rivalry started during the buildup to Survivor Series and even saw The Queen of Spades beat The Man and Bayley at the event as well.

After losing the NXT Women's Championship, Shayna Baszler decided to target Becky Lynch and her RAW Women's title and even attacked The Man on an episode of RAW.

The two would square off at WrestleMania 36, but Becky Lynch retained her title.

Advertisement

Now with The Man gone, Shayna Baszler will be looking to take the title of the new RAW Women's Champion, Asuka and continue her rise on the Red brand.