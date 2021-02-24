"I'm aware I don't have it, just give me time; I'll make you money" - RAW star to Vince McMahon

WWE star Shayna Baszler told Vince McMahon to trust her and promised him that she will make "money" for him.

Shayna Baszler was called up to the main roster in 2020 and had a title shot shortly after her RAW debut. She is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and currently holds the belt with Nia Jax.

In her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Shayna Baszler narrated how Vince McMahon loved two matches where "she beat" someone up, but a similar match with Natalya was not appreciated by the WWE Chairman and they were asked to redo the match. She then stated that she spoke to Vince McMahon in his office and how she asked him to trust her.

"I go in there - and I don't even know what I wanted out of it, I think it was just to get it off my chest, but I was like, 'man, listen, I know I have something that no one else has. I know I can bring a certain legitimacy to this that no other female has. I don't know how to figure it out week to week yet, but just give me a chance.' I was like, 'you'll never have to worry about me being in shape if you want me to go out there and wrestle the same match a hundred times. I'll do it. I'll figure it out, just give me time. Like, I'm just letting you know I'm aware I don't have it, just give me time. I'll make you money.' And he was like, 'Can't wait.'"

Happy Tuesday to everyone, but mostly the Submission Magician @QoSBaszler , my guest this week on Oral Sessions! We talk magic, whiskey, roller derby, @RondaRousey , @JoshLBarnett and her interactions with Vincent Kennedy McMahon. It’s a good one! https://t.co/jYFthS4GDX — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 23, 2021

Shayna Baszler on not trying to impress Vince McMahon

Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler revealed that Vince McMahon had spoken to her after she made her RAW debut, where he told her that she has "something different to offer".

She said that after working with Sasha Banks and Bayley, she stopped trying to impress Vince McMahon and started feeling comfortable in what she did in the ring.

Baszler also said that the likes of Randy Orton and AJ Styles gave her advice about her in-ring work.

And if you can’t, I’ll make sure you do https://t.co/jrwluczHEe — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 23, 2021

