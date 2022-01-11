×
"It’s funny" - Former Champion opens up about working alongside Alexa Bliss on "supernatural" storylines

The supernatural character of Alexa Bliss was met with a very mixed reaction
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Jan 11, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Shayna Baszler admits she enjoyed the supernatural storyline with Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW.

SmackDown's Shayna Baszler recently sat down with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk to discuss all things WWE. When asked about her supernatural program with Bliss, Baszler thinks while some fans don't care for it, there's a lot of people out there who love it, pointing out the views her segment got on YouTube following the show.

"It’s funny – the Alexa stuff, if you look around that time on that episode of Raw, the next day it had 1.6 million views and the next-watched segment was, like, Drew with 480,000," Shayna Baszler said. "So, as much as you [certain fans] think you don’t like it, people clearly love it! And I just like doing that stuff because I get to show a different side with more layers. If all I am is this, there’s only so much you can do with that. You can’t tell those deeper stories if you don’t have depth to a character."
EXCL: Shayna Baszler was a big fan of her supernatural clashes with Alexa Bliss on #WWERaw last summer.@QoSBaszler also opens up on wanting to take inspiration from Warhammer 40k and Star Wars on screen and borrow from their 'lore'.@WWEUK @WWEPR #WWEmetro.co.uk/2022/01/10/wwe…

Alexa Bliss begins her return to WWE RAW tonight

While Baszler is now on the blue brand, last week's episode of RAW revealed that Bliss' journey back to WWE would start tonight.

At this time, we aren't 100% sure what that will entail, but Bliss took to social media this morning to hype up tonight's show by tweeting out:

"Dear Monday Night RAW, Starting tonight... she's officially YOUR problem now. Good luck. *devil emoji* *skull emoji* @WWE," Alexa Bliss tweeted.

Be sure to tune in to WWE RAW tonight to see what the next chapter for Little Miss Bliss entails.

Dear Monday Night RAW, Starting tonight… she’s officially YOUR problem now. Good luck. 😈💀 @WWE https://t.co/oKEwib73lE

What did you think of the storyline between Bliss and Baszler? Would you like to see more of those supernatural type programs for Bliss when she returns to RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
