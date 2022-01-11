"It’s funny" - Former Champion opens up about working alongside Alexa Bliss on "supernatural" storylines

Shayna Baszler admits she enjoyed the supernatural storyline with Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW.

SmackDown's Shayna Baszler recently sat down with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk to discuss all things WWE. When asked about her supernatural program with Bliss, Baszler thinks while some fans don't care for it, there's a lot of people out there who love it, pointing out the views her segment got on YouTube following the show.

"It’s funny – the Alexa stuff, if you look around that time on that episode of Raw, the next day it had 1.6 million views and the next-watched segment was, like, Drew with 480,000," Shayna Baszler said. "So, as much as you [certain fans] think you don’t like it, people clearly love it! And I just like doing that stuff because I get to show a different side with more layers. If all I am is this, there’s only so much you can do with that. You can’t tell those deeper stories if you don’t have depth to a character."

Alexa Bliss begins her return to WWE RAW tonight

While Baszler is now on the blue brand, last week's episode of RAW revealed that Bliss' journey back to WWE would start tonight.

At this time, we aren't 100% sure what that will entail, but Bliss took to social media this morning to hype up tonight's show by tweeting out:

"Dear Monday Night RAW, Starting tonight... she's officially YOUR problem now. Good luck. *devil emoji* *skull emoji* @WWE," Alexa Bliss tweeted.

Be sure to tune in to WWE RAW tonight to see what the next chapter for Little Miss Bliss entails.

What did you think of the storyline between Bliss and Baszler? Would you like to see more of those supernatural type programs for Bliss when she returns to RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

