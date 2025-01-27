"She should be appalled" - Chelsea Green makes disrespectful claim about Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is approaching, and superstars are turning the heat up on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Chelsea Green wrapped last year by becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion, while Lynch has been on hiatus for eight months. Now that the stakes are being raised ahead of the Rumble, Green is talking a bit of trash ahead of Becky's expected return.

The Man and World Wrestling Entertainment's Hot Mess have not been officially announced for this year's Royal Rumble, but are rumored to be. However, they did duke it out in 2024. Chelsea entered at #14 but was also the 14th elimination after Lynch tossed her out, with Green lasting over 17 minutes. Lynch entered at #21 and lasted 22 minutes before Jade Cargill and Naomi made her the 24th elimination. Green had no eliminations of her own, and was Becky's only score.

Green took to X/Twitter today to respond to a fan clip on her 2024 Rumble exchange with Lynch, specifically the elimination. The 33-year-old lashed out at Becky, and expressed confidence in how full of regret Big Time Becks is these days.

"She should be appalled that she treated the future of @WWE this way! I bet she is filled with regret!" Chelsea Green wrote.

Officials have booked just one Green vs. Lynch singles match since 2023. RAW on June 12 of that year saw Lynch defeat Green in just over seven minutes. They've also worked two multi-woman tag team bouts at live events, where Becky's team came out on top.

Chelsea Green to defend on WWE SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown will air live on the USA Network from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. This will be the go-home show for Royal Rumble.

Chelsea Green will defend her Women's United States Championship against Michin on Friday night. Green defeated Yim in December to become the inaugural champion, then retained on January 10, thanks to Piper Niven. Last week's SmackDown saw Michin pin Chelsea in a tag team match that also included Niven and Michin's new ally, B-Fab.

WWE has also announced the following for Friday's go-home episode: Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, Liv Morgan vs. Naomi, plus The Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza vs. DIY and Pretty Deadly.

