The WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to react to the possibility of Becky Lynch returning for the War Games match at Survivor Series.

Big Time Becks has been on the shelf ever since SummerSlam 2022, when she separated her shoulder in a match with Bianca Belair. It was revealed at the time that the former WrestleMania main-eventer would be missing a few months of action. Given the speculation surrounding the final spot on Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series: War Games, fans suspect that Lynch could return.

Now, members of the WWE Universe have taken to social media to express their feelings on the possibility of Big Time Becks returning for Survivor Series: War Games. Some fans feel that Becky's spot in the match should be guaranteed, given her star power. However, others believe that Lynch would benefit from a return in her own right, instead of being added to a multi-person match.

When did Becky Lynch last appear on WWE TV?

Big Time Becks made her last appearance on Monday Night RAW, helping out RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on August 2nd.

Becky came to Bianca's aid when Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL attacked her. Fully turning face in the process, Becky was written off TV shortly after due to an injury she sustained in her SummerSlam title match.

Becky Lynch coming to the aid of Bianca Belair and being written off TV shortly after would certainly give her a reason to join Belair's team at War Games. You can read all the latest updates on Survivor Series: War Games by clicking right here.

What do you think about the WWE Universe's thoughts on Becky Lynch in War Games? Would you like to see her in the match? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

