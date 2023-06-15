"She became a person who was enjoying the good life of drinking" - Hall of Famer on former WWE star Sunny (Exclusive)

Reputed wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently recalled how former WWE star Sunny kickstarted her career in the wrestling business as a photographer.

Sunny worked for WWE from 1994-1998, appearing in a managerial role. She first managed her then-boyfriend Chris Candido and then went on to manage acts like Faarooq Asaad and Legion of Doom. Following her release in 1998, Sunny had brief stints in ECW and WCW, after which she mostly appeared on the indie scene.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled his association with Sunny and Chris Candido. Apter revealed that Sunny worked under him as a photographer. He added that he was a close witness to her journey in the wrestling business.

"Yeah, I was there when she (Sunny) and Chris (Candido) were together; she used to click pictures for me down the Smoky Mountain Wrestling. She was one of the photographers along with Jim Cornette in Memphis and Paul Heyman in New York. I did see her going from that sweet kid to keep getting involved in the business," said Bill Apter.

Furthermore, Bill Apter added that Sunny soon began to experience the rush of the wrestling industry. The veteran journalist also mentioned that the former WWE star, as well as the late Chris Candido, referred to him as Uncle Willie.

"And just like a lot of the guys and girls of the business, of what I almst call the rock and roll era, she became a person who was enjoying the good life of drinking and whatever else, and it changed her whole life. She called me Uncle Willie, as did Chris. Chris, I considered him as a nephew," said Bill Apter. [5:01 - 5:50]

Sunny threatened to sue WWE over a magazine cover

A few days back, on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled the time when Sunny almost threatened to sue WWE over a magazine cover. Russo revealed when the 50-year-old saw his choice of her picture for the magazine cover, she became furious and threatened legal action.

"I'll never forget, man, she comes in and she sees that cover shot and starts screaming, 'I'm gonna sue! I'm gonna sue!' These were her exact words, and I popped, I laughed, 'That's not me! That's not me!' And I just said, 'Sunny, who is it? No, that is you. That's you in the picture!'" said Vince Russo.

Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. However, the promotion has seemingly distanced itself from her owing to her legal troubles.

