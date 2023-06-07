WWE legend threatened to sue over magazine cover photo, Vince Russo recalls (Exclusive)

Vince Russo worked as the editor of WWE RAW Magazine before becoming the company's head writer in the late 1990s. The 62-year-old recently recalled how Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, once reacted furiously after being shown a picture of herself on the magazine's cover.

Before the days of social media, WWE provided fans with exclusive content through its monthly magazine. The January 1998 edition featured two different covers, with one starring Sable and one starring Sunny.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo revealed that the separate cover idea was designed to make fans buy the magazine twice. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion also explained how he was responsible for choosing Sunny's photo:

"She [Sunny] comes in the office because she's gotta approve the photos. I got no problem with that, but there was this one photo where she was on a rock and on her knees and she had her head tilted back and the water's coming down on her. I had picked that for the cover because it was a beautiful shot." [5:40 – 6:03]

According to Russo, Sunny was willing to sue WWE if Russo's choice of image was used on the cover:

"I'll never forget, man, she comes in and she sees that cover shot and starts screaming, 'I'm gonna sue! I'm gonna sue!' These were her exact words, and I popped, I laughed, 'That's not me! That's not me!' And I just said, 'Sunny, who is it? No, that is you. That's you in the picture!'" [6:03 – 6:33]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on how Sunny became involved in the real-life feud between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

Vince Russo's honest opinion on Sunny in WWE

The 2011 Hall of Famer appeared in WWE between 1994 and 1998 before working for ECW and WCW. Her relationship with Chris Candido was recently the subject of an episode of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring.

Sunny is currently in jail awaiting trial after a fatal car crash in March 2022. Vince Russo had no problem working with the former WWE Diva, but he felt she lost sense of reality once she became famous:

"Bro, it's ego. It happens to all of them. Very few remain the same. It's ego, bro. She got bit by the bug like a lot of other people before her and it went to her head. Honestly, bro, that was her demise." [6:38 – 6:58]

Russo also denied long-standing rumors that Sunny had an affair with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart in the 1990s.

