Former WWE Superstar Sunny reportedly files for dismissal of lawsuit against her involvement in fatal car crash

Former WWE Superstar Sunny (real-life Tammy Sytch) allegedly filed for a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against her and her boyfriend.

In March of this year, Sytch was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, a 75-year-old man in Florida. The following month, a civil lawsuit was filed against James F. Pente (Sytch's boyfriend) and her. It was also stated that she did not own a valid driver's license when the incident occurred.

Earlier this month, Sunny pleaded not guilty to the charges of DUI manslaughter against her. She was presented before the court, and if convicted, she could spend nearly 30 years in prison with a fine amounting to $10,000.

Basis a recent report by PWInsider, Sytch had filed a motion for the lawsuit to be dismissed on the grounds that Pente's daughter, Whitney Hill, did not hold the legal right to cite that the lawsuit had not been 'properly appointed.'

It also stated that there was reportedly no proof of her holding "the legal ability under Florida Statute 768.20" to file a lawsuit against her. Pente's legal team has cited potential defenses for his involvement.

"That Lasseter himself was “negligent and that his negligence would bar recovery; or, in the alternative, the decedent was negligent and that his negligence was a contributing cause of this accident and any award to Plaintiff should be reduced in accordance with the principles of comparative negligence,” stated the report.

PWInsider.com @PWInsidercom TAMMY SYTCH FILES MOTION TO DISMISS CIVIL LAWSUIT STEMMING FROM FATAL TRAFFIC INCIDENT IN FLORIDA, WHAT LASSETER FAMILY HAS REQUESTED FROM SYTCH & BOYFRIEND JAMES PENTE Elite: bit.ly/3xMnbVO , Free: bit.ly/3NRyUYw TAMMY SYTCH FILES MOTION TO DISMISS CIVIL LAWSUIT STEMMING FROM FATAL TRAFFIC INCIDENT IN FLORIDA, WHAT LASSETER FAMILY HAS REQUESTED FROM SYTCH & BOYFRIEND JAMES PENTE Elite: bit.ly/3xMnbVO, Free: bit.ly/3NRyUYw

Sunny was presented before the court on charges of manslaughter

The former WWE Superstar was previously presented before a court where she pleaded 'not guilty' to her involvement in the accident.

The current charges against Sunny are inclusive of a DUI, which resulted in one death, another for driving a vehicle without a valid license, causing harm to another person and other DUIs, which caused property damage. The most serious of all the charges is the one for manslaughter.

With the recent update in the case involving the 49-year-old, it is yet to be seen whether the concerned authorities will take her plea for dismissal of the lawsuit into consideration.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far