Tammy Sytch pleads not guilty to DUI manslaughter charge

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has pled not guilty to nine charges against her, including DUI manslaughter. She was involved in a fatal car accident last month, which resulted in the death of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter.

The former wrestler was presented before the court at 1:35 EST yesterday for her hearing. If convicted, the punishment could be severe for Sunny as it could lead to up to 30 years in prison (minimum four-year sentence). There could also be a heavy fine of $10,000.

According to reports from PWInsider, Sytch remained silent at the hearing but entered a not guilty plea at the arraignment for the incident in Ormond Beach, Florida. The hearing took place at S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, and the defense attorney for Sunny was Steven deLaroche. Karen Foxman was the circuit judge.

Dutch Mantell explains why Tammy Sytch's incident is personal to him

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell expressed his views on why Tammy Sytch should be punished for the charges against her, which includes one count of DUI manslaughter.

Speaking about the incident in a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, he believes Tammy's punishment is necessary to keep citizens safe. He also narrated how, ten years ago, his granddaughter met a similar fate to Julian LaFrancis Lasseter:

"I think jail is more than just to punish somebody, it is to keep citizens safe. The reason I say that and I'm so adamant about this is because in 2012, my 16-year-old granddaughter, Amelia, was killed on the highway by a drunk, doped-up driver who had a rap sheet 15 pages long, and had been arrested for DUI, drunken driving, and all these things. And he was an accident waiting to happen, as was Tammy."

Though things aren't looking good for the 49-year-old, it remains to be seen how the court hearing will unfold.

