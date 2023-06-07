Create

What happened to Chris Candido? All you need to know about the subject of the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jun 07, 2023 15:48 IST
The Bodydonnas was the name of stable of Chris Candido, Dr. Tom Prichard and Sunny.
Chris Candido’s tale is both heartbreaking and cautionary. The former WWE star had a tumultuous pro wrestling career filled with few highs and a lot of lows. Chris and Tammy Sytch, otherwise known as Sunny, were the subject of the docuseries Dark Side of the Ring that aired on May 30, 2023. Here’s a brief of what happened to the late wrestler.

Chris Candido and Sunny joined Vince McMahon’s WWE in 1995, hoping to make it big. Unfortunately, Chris’ career went on a downward spiral while his girlfriend’s popularity grew. The couple had a rocky on-screen and off-screen relationship. Their frequent use of drugs, coupled with Sunny’s seemingly erratic behavior, eventually led to their split.

The cruel culture of the locker room in the nineties and backstage politics allegedly prevented Candido from climbing up the ranks of WWE. During this time, Sunny began a relationship with then-top star Shawn Michaels.

Devastated by the seemingly hostile environment, Chris left for Paul Heyman’s ECW. Sunny would join him in the promotion. Their issues only worsened, and the couple soon became financially drained and in debt.

Chris Candido was in the middle of turning his life around when on April 28, 2005, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. He died shortly afterward at the young age of 33. The cause of his death was said to be pneumonia.

Chris Candido’s heartbreaking story was told on Dark Side of the Ring

Chris and Sunny seemingly fell victim to the flashy world of professional wrestling. The couple became addicted to drugs, with Candido frequently using painkillers to curb his addiction.

Mick Foley mentioned in the episode, Chris and Tammy, on Dark Side of the Ring, Chris Candido’s “biggest addiction was to Tammy.” The two had known each other since their high school days and joined each other in the world of pro wrestling.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 is currently streaming on Vice. What’s your take on the latest episode of the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

