Which legends has controversial former WWE star Sunny dated? Relationships explored

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was a revered icon in the industry throughout the 90s. Although she never wrestled, it was apparent through promo segments that she had a talent for being on the screen.

At only 22 years old, she had already become a nuisance to management for her controversial behavior. During this time, she dated a few WWE legends.

Initially, Sytch was in a relationship with fellow wrestler Chris Candido. The pair dated since high school and joined WWE together, appearing as Sunny and Skip. The pair were known as The BodyDonnas and Sunny emerged as Skip's sensual manager.

Fans adored her presence and it was clear that she propelled both herself and Candido into the spotlight. They had a troublesome on-and-off relationship up until his death in 2005. While she was with Candido, Sunny became the talk of the entire industry after she publicly had an affair with WWE icon Shawn Michaels.

However, in an interview, she clarified that she and Candido had split up at the time. Sytch also mentioned that The Heartbreak Kid asked her to move in with him, but she declined the offer. Despite her feelings for Michaels, the Hall of Famer couldn't push aside Candido and was worried for his safety should she leave.

Another of her most famous flings is Dolph Ziggler. The Hall of Famer shared that they texted flirtatiously for a few months before meeting each other. The two spent the night together, but their relationship went no further. The former WWE star was also briefly linked to Chris Masters and The British Bulldog.

What is former WWE star Sunny doing now?

Despite a soaring career in the industry, Sunny has had a troublesome time in recent years. She has been dealing with a lot of legal issues since early 2018.

Sunny is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, driving without a license, and causing damage to a person or property that took the life of Julian Lasseter. She has had many run-ins with the law in the past for an array of charges that also include burglary and disorderly conduct.

According to Ringside News, Tammy Lynn Sytch is currently behind bars waiting for her trial. The date of the trial was pushed back yet again due to a court-issued order for Sunny to submit a DNA swab. She has also been provided with a lawyer as she was given "criminal indigent status".

