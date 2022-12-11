"Something no one knows" - When Sunny revealed the truth about having an affair with 5-time WWE Champion

In the mid-1990s, Sunny joined WWE alongside her longtime boyfriend, Chris Candido. During her time in the company, the 50-year-old had an affair with Shawn Michaels. Several rumors also suggested that The Original Diva had a romance with HBK's on-screen and real-life rival at the time, Bret Hart.

Although Sunny has repeatedly denied having a romantic relationship with The Hitman for several years, she finally revealed the truth in her autobiography, "A Star Shattered: The Rise & Fall & Rise of Wrestling Diva Tammy "Sunny" Sytch."

"Let's get one thing straight—nothing happened with Bret. We were just good friends. OK… I take that back. Something happened with Bret. Something no one knows about until now. I've never 'fessed up to in any interview. Ever. Bret did kiss me. Once. Only once. I didn't feel anything for him, only a very slight attraction, so the kiss went no further," said Sunny.

She continued:

"Besides, I had too much respect for his family to disgrace them like that. I had intentions too, though. I did invite Bret to my hotel room once. He showed up, bright-eyed and bushytailed to my room. And he kissed me. Sorry, that's all. I didn't mean to disappoint you. Just a kiss. No sparks. Nothing more."

The 50-year-old also disclosed in her book that Shawn Michaels' was unhappy with her relationship with Bret Hart while they were together and thought it might have been more than a friendship.

Following their breakup, he suspected that she and The Hitman were having an affair. Hence, he dropped the "So I heard you've been having some Sunny days lately" comment during an infamous promo with the Canadian legend.

Despite this, Sunny insisted that she never had any intimate relationship with Hart while dating Michaels. She also stated that her kiss with The Hitman was after she and HBK had split. Unlike The Show Stopper thought, however, it never evolved into anything more.

Why did WWE Hall of Famers Sunny and Shawn Michaels split?

Sunny and Shawn Michaels spent nearly nine months together during her time in WWE. However, she did not leave her longtime boyfriend, Chris Candido, which eventually led to her breakup with HBK.

In an old interview, Sunny disclosed that Michaels asked her to move in with him. Nevertheless, she rejected his offer because she did not want to leave Candido, fearing he would do something to himself. Hence, HBK ended his relationship with her.

"It was basically because I was choosing to like stick, basically I wanted my cake and eat it too. I wanted to stay home let Chris be happy but I wanted Shawn too on the road. I wanted both and he wasn't having that," she added. [From 7:23 to 7:36]

