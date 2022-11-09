5 WWE Superstars who don't belong in the Hall of Fame - according to fellow wrestlers

Several wrestling legends have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame since its creation in 1993. Only two names, however, have been removed from the prestigious club over the past 29 years.

The company quietly removed Jimmy Snuka from the Hall of Fame in 2015 after he was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend. Hulk Hogan also got removed for making a racial slur that same year. Nevertheless, the company reinstated The Hulkster a few years later.

Meanwhile, a few wrestlers have expressed their desire to see other superstars removed from the Hall of Fame. A multi-time world champion recently claimed that his former rival does not belong in the prestigious club. Another Hall of Famer also expressed his desire to see a former female superstar removed.

Here are five WWE Superstars who don't belong in the Hall of Fame - according to fellow wrestlers.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior

Wrestling's Past @WrestlingsPast The Ultimate Warrior being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last Saturday night. #RIPUltimateWarrior http://t.co/cB8PmWdrCH The Ultimate Warrior being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last Saturday night. #RIPUltimateWarrior http://t.co/cB8PmWdrCH

After competing in a few different promotions, The Ultimate Warrior joined WWE in 1987. He spent about five years in the Stamford-based company, during which he won the WWF/E Championship once and the Intercontinental title twice. However, he left the promotion in November 1992.

In 1996, The Ultimate Warrior made a brief return to WWE. Nevertheless, his second run ended later that same year after the company terminated his contract for missing several live events.

Over the next 17 years, The Ultimate Warrior had a troubled relationship with Vince McMahon and his company. However, they seemingly buried the hatchet in 2013. The following year, the former WWF/E Champion entered the Hall of Fame. He also made appearances at WrestleMania 30 and Monday Night RAW.

During a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Hall of Famer Ric Flair stated that The Ultimate Warrior does not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.

"I mean, here's the deal, you hold up the company, then you sue them - which he [The Ultimate Warrior] did, and then you end up in the Hall of Fame... There's a lot of people in the Hall of Fame that are there for - I can't figure out any rhyme or reason why they would be other than political stuff is gone awry politically and they're always wanting to heal damaged situations, which I admire them for. But, it certainly doesn't mean that someone needs to be in the Hall of Fame. To me that should be based on skill, ability and what you've done in the business," he said.

The Ultimate Warrior sadly passed away on April 8, 2014, a day after his appearance on RAW.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

In mid-1997, Goldberg made his in-ring debut in WCW. He spent nearly four years in Ted Turner's promotion, during which he won several titles, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. After WCW went out of business in 2001, Goldberg had a brief run in All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) before signing with WWE in 2003.

Goldberg spent about a year in the Stamford-based company, during which he won the World Heavyweight Championship. He then departed in 2004 and stepped away from wrestling. After nearly 12 years of absence, Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016. About two years later, he entered the Hall of Fame.

Despite his accomplishments, fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart does not believe Goldberg should be in the Hall of Fame. The former World Heavyweight Champion had an incident with The Hitman in which he kicked the Canadian in the head during a match at Starrcade 1999. The move allegedly caused the Canadian to suffer a career-ending injury.

"I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame then Horowitz should've gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with," Hart said at a recent fan signing.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell also recently disclosed that he believes Goldberg does not belong in the Hall of Fame.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

My Wrestling videos And pics @MarksWrestling1 WWE HOF’er @WWEHOFerSunny In Hot Water -

On March 25th @WWEHOFerSunny Struck A Parked Vehicle, Which In Turn Hit Another Car. The Driver Of The Car @WWEHOFerSunny Hit Passed Away At The Scene. Local Police Are Still Investigating If Sunny Was Impaired. WWE HOF’er @WWEHOFerSunny In Hot Water -On March 25th @WWEHOFerSunny Struck A Parked Vehicle, Which In Turn Hit Another Car. The Driver Of The Car @WWEHOFerSunny Hit Passed Away At The Scene. Local Police Are Still Investigating If Sunny Was Impaired. https://t.co/SSa76UzeFy

After working for a few years at Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Sunny joined WWE in 1995. She spent about three years in the Stamford-based company and managed a few teams, including The Bodydonnas and Legion of Doom 2000. She also managed Farooq Asaad.

Although she was one of the most popular superstars on the roster, the company released Sunny from her contract in 1998. Over the next few years, she made a few sporadic WWE appearances. In 2011, the 49-year-old entered the Hall of Fame.

Sunny has had several legal issues over the past few years. Last March, The Original Diva was arrested for DUI manslaughter in a traffic accident. Former WWE star Bill DeMott later called for the Stamford-based company to remove her from the Hall of Fame in a statement he posted on Twitter.

"When do we start holding people #accountable BEFORE they kill themsleves or someone else? When do we decide as law makers and judges that we DO NOT get to decide who should and shouldn't be punished? When do organizations speak up for EVERYONE not just influential cases? #WHEN," Bill DeMott tweeted.

Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to DeMott's statement, disclosing that he agreed. Meanwhile, Sunny addressed DeMott, stating in a tweet that he is "worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet."

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher

Jérèm-LB @Jere94Raw Joyeux anniversaire au Hall Of Famer, Abdullah The Butcher !!! Il fête 77 ans !!! Joyeux anniversaire au Hall Of Famer, Abdullah The Butcher !!! Il fête 77 ans !!! 🎂🇨🇦 https://t.co/iuHs0d0WBQ

In 1958, Abdullah The Butcher kicked off his wrestling career. Over the next 52 years, the 81-year-old competed for several promotions, including All Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA, and WCW. The Canadian also wrestled two matches in WWE in 1985.

Despite never signing with the Stamford-based company, Abdullah The Butcher entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. The decision, however, did not sit well with Hall of Famer Billy Graham.

"For the WWE to induct into their Hall of Fame, Abdullah The Butcher, who has never wrestled one match under a WWE contract, is bordering on blasphemy. I am demanding that this company remove my name from their index of Hall of Fame wrestlers. It is a shameless organization to induct a bloodthirsty animal such as Abdullah The Butcher into their worthless and embarrassing Hall of Fame and I want the name of Superstar Billy Graham to be no part of it. The WWE and their Hall of Fame is disgustingly embarrassing, I want out," Graham said in an interview with SLAM! Wrestling. (H/T: 411Mania)

Abdullah The Butcher wrestled his last match in October 2010 when he faced Bull Buchanan at a GCW event. The bout ended in no contest.

#1. Donald Trump

Tristan ™💀🎃🦇 @BucketDipper BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump has been 'permanently banned' from Twitter. BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump has been 'permanently banned' from Twitter. https://t.co/evsIXoq3fb

Although he was not a wrestler, Donald Trump had a good relationship with Vince McMahon for several years. The former United States President also got into a storyline with the former Chairman in 2007, which ended with the "Battle of the Billionaires" match at WrestleMania 23.

Representing Trump, Bobby Lashley defeated McMahon's representative, Umaga. With the help of Lashley, Trump shaved McMahon's head following the bout.

In 2013, Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, Mick Foley called on the company to remove the former United States President from the prestigious club after protesters stormed into the Capitol Building in January 2021.

"Hey Vince - how about throwing this sorry son of a b**ch out of our Hall of Fame? @VinceMcMahon," Foley tweeted.

Earlier this year, The Hardcore Legend again expressed his desire to see Trump removed from the Hall of Fame.

