"Nothing happened" – Vince Russo on affair accusations involving two WWE legends (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently clarified long-standing rumors about Bret Hart and Sunny having an affair in the 1990s.

On May 19, 1997, Shawn Michaels implied that his co-workers were romantically linked when he claimed on RAW that Hart had seen some "Sunny days." In actuality, The Heartbreak Kid was the one who had a brief real-life relationship with the former WWE Diva.

Russo, who produced the memorable segment, had no idea that Michaels would allude to a pretend romance between Hart and Sunny. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, he recalled how the comment "really p****d off" The Hitman:

"The funny thing is, both of them have said nothing happened between the two of them, and I believe them because Sunny said she had a romp in the hay with The British Bulldog," Russo said. "Why is she gonna say that but [deny the Bret Hart rumor if it's true]? Both of them have said." [8:42 – 9:00]

Sunny is currently in jail awaiting trial after being involved in a fatal car crash in March 2022. Russo added that the 50-year-old previously spoke in interviews about her friendship with Hart:

"Sunny has said, before she got incarcerated and all that, she did these interviews where she was very, very, very honest. That's what really p****d Bret off because nothing happened, bro. Now he's gotta go home and answer to his wife." [9:00 – 9:22]

In the video above, Russo explains how Michaels' "Sunny days" promo ultimately led to the Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series 1997.

Why Shawn Michaels' WWE RAW remark angered Bret Hart so much

It is not uncommon for WWE Superstars to take their families to shows. In the 1990s, Bret Hart's ex-wife Julie sometimes traveled to arenas with their children to watch the WWE legend wrestle.

Vince Russo added that Shawn Michaels' untrue comment likely caused issues for Hart at home:

"Bret used to bring his family around a lot. His wife was around a lot. I remember his youngest kid, Jade, I believe, his family was around a lot. So, think about this, bro. Your family's always around, he [Shawn Michaels] makes a comment like this that is not true. If this is true, it's a different story, but if it's a lie, that kicked it all off. That was it. That was the start of everything." [11:15 – 11:48]

Russo also gave his thoughts on how Triple H possibly prevented Shawn Michaels from punching Vince McMahon in the face.

