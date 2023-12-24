"She doesn't belong in the big leagues," "Triple H is a fraud" - WWE Universe reacts to 34-year-old star getting title opportunity

The WWE Universe can sometimes be quite picky regarding who they want to see the Triple H-led creative team push into the title picture. That was the case recently, as Mia Yim receiving a title opportunity caused a significant buzz among fans.

The 34-year-old returned to the global juggernaut a few months after The Game took control of the creative team. Upon her arrival, she joined AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson in The O.C., helping the trio neutralize The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Yim, however, has not featured in any other notable storyline since then and has wrestled in just four singles matches on TV programming in the entire year. The star's last one-on-one win came back in January.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion is set to receive a title opportunity against IYO SKY on SmackDown's first episode of 2024, dubbed New Year's Revolution. The match was set up after she pinned the WWE Women's Champion in the Holiday Havoc match last night on the blue brand.

While many seemed excited to see Michin get the spotlight, some fans pointed out that she did not belong in the title picture due to her recent horrendous booking.

Embedded below are some fan reactions to the upcoming title match:

Mia Yim had huge praise for WWE CCO Triple H

Triple H has done an excellent job of bolstering the WWE roster since taking over the creative duties of the main roster from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. Besides promoting many names from NXT, The Game also brought back several talents released under the previous regime.

Mia Yim also returned to her old hunting ground a few months after the regime change. She credited Triple H for her comeback, saying it was an easy decision for her with the Hall of Famer in charge:

"I have a lot of respect for him [Triple H], and when I found out that he took over, he was bringing all my friends back, and — it was just the right time, right place, and working under him with NXT has been so fun. It’s so easy to talk to him that it was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge," said Yim. [H/T- 411mania]

While Michin's second stint with WWE has been subpar so far, many will hope for a turnaround in the coming year. Things have already got off to a bright start as she is set to fight IYO SKY for her coveted title.

