"She does not belong in WWE," "Triple H will fire her on the main roster" - Fans unimpressed with female star after her 66-week streak comes to an end

Being the head of the WWE's creative department, it is ultimately Triple H's decision on who makes it in the company and who gets the boot. However, fans can also be quite picky at times with regard to who they wish to see on TV programming. That was the case recently, as many fans bashed Nikkita Lyons for what they dubbed a dismal performance on NXT.

Nikkita Lyons has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2021. However, she hasn't wrestled many matches, as multiple injuries have kept her on the shelf for the majority of her career with the company. She recently returned to action after an ACL and meniscus injury and faced Tatum Paxley during the latest episode of NXT.

While the powerhouse was able to secure her first triumph in singles competition since September last year when she defeated Kayden Carter, fans weren't impressed with her performance. Many also took to social media to air their grievances.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that Nikkita is only 24 years old. While the WWE Universe can often be ruthless, the star is still honing her in-ring skills and will only get better with time. She is still just four years into her professional wrestling career and has never gotten an extended run in the global juggernaut due to injuries.

Nikkita Lyons got high praise from WWE Hall of Famer

While some fans may not be high on NIkkita Lyons, the NXT star has received huge praise from legends such as Booker T.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Lyons has a lot of talent, noting that her abilities are "unbelievable" for someone of her stature.

“She’s coming off an injury, and she’s just now getting back on track,” Lyons said. “She went out, I don’t know, three months ago? But yeah, she’s top billing as far as I’m concerned. She’s got a lot of talent, she’s got a lot of upside. Her in-ring prowess is on-point. She’s a bigger girl. Her abilities, man, it’s unbelievable for someone of her stature.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion continued:

“She could be champion in NXT, no problem. The thing is, what I see with Nikkita, if she does get the championship, who’s gonna beat her? That’s the thing I’m wondering her. She could go on a hell of a run.” (H/T PWmania)

Nikkita Lyons' first match after return from injury wasn't much success as she came out on the losing end. However, the 24-year-old WWE star bounced back this week with a victory in singles competition.