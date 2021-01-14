"She busted her a** to find her voice" - Edge praises Beth Phoenix's NXT commentary work

Edge has taken to Twitter to praise Beth Phoenix's commentary work on the NXT brand of WWE.

Replying to Twitter user @Pipervalentine after she complimented Phoenix's skills at the commentary desk, the Rated R Superstar had nothing but spactacular words to describe his wife and her talent in the retweet. Here is what Edge had to say about his fellow Hall of Fame partner in life:

"I agree, although I’m biased, but she has busted her a** to find her voice in this job. If you knew the technical gymnastics she’s maneuvering while commentating, because she’s doing it remotely, it would blow your mind. She’s like Oracle from Batman. No idea how she does it."

Beth Phoenix has been working on commentary with NXT in a full-time capacity since 2019 and has been doing a stellar job ever since, as is evident in her husband's tweet.

Fellow wrestler and former WWE Superstar Lance Storm also responded to Edge's tweet, mirroring his sentiments about his wife's commentary performance.

"I don’t think people realize just how hard that job is. Can’t imagine also having to do it remotely." Said Storm.

It's also interesting to note that there seems to be a lot more on-the-fly creativity involved in the role, especially now that the former Divas Champion is having to fulfil her commentary duties remotely.

Beth Phoenix and Edge married in 2016

“Ewww dad, you smell like Gymsauce!!”~ I should know by now not to go for the post work out hug with Ruby — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) November 16, 2020

Adam Copeland (Edge) and Elizabeth Copeland (Beth Phoenix) began dating in September 2011 after which the couple welcomed two daughters - Lyric and Ruby - before finally tying the knot in October 2017.

Edge returned from a lengthy retirement at the Royal Rumble in 2020, shocking fans across the globe. His training process to return to the ring, which heavily featured Beth Phoenix, was documented in a special feature episode of '24' on the WWE Network.

The episode was critically-acclaimed and well-received by fans. Edge is currently on the shelf after suffering a serious injury during his match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2020. The match dubbed 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' was widely considered to be one of the best of the pandemic era.