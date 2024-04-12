"She came to serve" - Carmella, Mandy Rose and other superstars react to Liv Morgan's recent look

Liv Morgan was recently in attendance at the Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony. The former SmackDown Women's Champion's outfit and photos from the ceremony caught the attention of multiple WWE Superstars.

After missing out on WrestleMania 40, Morgan made a statement on the following episode of Monday Night RAW. The 29-year-old reignited her feud with Rhea Ripley, attacking her with a steel chair in the backstage area.

On Instagram, Morgan posted photos of herself from the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony. Her post caught the attention of Carmella, Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, and several other WWE Superstars. Former WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Brie Bella also reacted to Morgan's look.

Check out the superstars' reactions on Instagram:

Liv Morgan believes she will be the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan is confident of her chances of dethroning Rhea Ripley and winning the Women's World Championship.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Morgan stated she was happy to see Ripley win at WrestleMania 40, as she wants to be the one to finally dethrone The Eradicator. She also spoke of being aware of Mami's greatness but also noted that it won't be at the cost of her career.

"I am happy that Rhea won. Do you know why I’m happy she won? Because I’m gonna be the one to take away everything from her. I’m very much aware of what Rhea’s capable of. I’m very much aware of her greatness, but it’s not gonna be at the cost of my career," said Morgan. [H/T: Fightful]

At WrestleMania 40, Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship. On the RAW after WrestleMania, she was attacked by Morgan, who threw a steel chair aimed at her former tag team partner during a backstage segment.

Liv Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, her first singles title which she won in 2022 after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. With the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event around the corner, Morgan could be on course to challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship in France.

