This week's episode of WWE RAW saw many entertaining matches and rivalries take shape. Among those enthralling moments, fans picked on Natalya, lifting Katana over her head with a military press slam.

On the latest RAW, fans saw Drew McIntyre showing everyone the aggression he possesses. They also got a glimpse of a potential feud between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. While in the main event, Jey Uso put up a good fight against Seth Rollins, but the latter walked away with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist.

Natalya and Tegan Nox teamed up to take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Before the match, the former Women's Champion spoke about going after the Tag Team Titles after her team won her match. During the tag team match, Natalya lifted Katana from the mat over her head with a military press.

This show of strength on RAW garnered a lot of appreciation from the WWE Universe, with many comparing her to Bron Breakker and Scott Steiner.

What happened after the World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE RAW?

The main event of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins putting his World Heavyweight Title on the line against "Main Event" Jey Uso. The match was a thrilling spectacle, with Uso coming close to winning his first singles title on multiple occasions.

Ultimately, The Visionary emerged victorious. However, after the match, Drew McIntyre, who had been ousted from RAW by GM Adam Pearce earlier, made a surprise return. He stormed in and attacked both Uso and Rollins.

Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce forced the Scottish Warrior to leave the arena because of his assault on Sami Zayn. This new version of McIntyre promises to show zero remorse, and it looks like he is living up to his word.

