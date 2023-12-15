"She cheated on one of my boyfriends" - Ex-WWE star opens up about real-life animosity with Traci Brooks

Former WWE Superstar Trinity (Stephanie Finochio) recently recalled having real-life animosity with IMPACT Hall of Famer Traci Brooks.

Before officially joining the Stamford-based company in 2006, Trinity spent about three years in TNA, where she shared the locker room with several Knockouts, including Traci Brooks. The two even had a feud over the position of TNA's Director of Authority, Dusty Rhodes's assistant, in early 2005.

In an appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Trinity revealed that she and Brooks legitimately disliked each other:

"Probably the only chick I didn't like in wrestling. There's so much. Yeah, we just didn't really get along I guess. I don't know. We were fake like I guess you have to be sometimes. But, yeah, they would broom us together and she'd be like door locked with men, not let me in. Like, I want my own freaking room not room with this girl anymore. I don't know. She cheated on one of my boyfriends. Yeah, there's a lot of dirt. I don't like her," she said. [48:10 - 48:41]

Trinity retired from wrestling after leaving WWE

After spending a few months in the Stamford-based company's developmental brand, Trinity debuted on WWE's ECW as the Full Blooded Italians' manager. However, she suffered an injury a few days later.

After several weeks of absence, the 52-year-old returned to action. Nevertheless, she was released from her contract less than a year later, on June 22, 2007. Following her departure, Trinity retired from professional wrestling to focus on her acting career and stunt work.

The former Full Blooded Italians member worked as a stuntwoman in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Spider-Man 2, Sex and the City 2, and many other famous movies and TV shows. Meanwhile, she acted in Coalition, Knock, Knock, and Jesse.

