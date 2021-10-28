8 wrestlers AEW star CM Punk reportedly dated before marrying AJ Lee

CM Punk joined AEW in August this year. One of the biggest names in wrestling, CM Punk's appearances on AEW have boosted the young promotion.

Punk is happily married to former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. However, before the two tied the knot, Punk was romantically involved with several wrestlers.

Reports suggest CM Punk has been involved with around a dozen wrestlers. While most reports can be gossip, a few have been confirmed by Punk or his former partners.

Let's take a look at the eight wrestlers CM Punk dated before marrying AJ Lee.

#8. TNA Knockout Traci Brooks reportedly dated CM Punk

Traci Brooks @TheTraciBrooks One of my very 1st photoshoots. Almost 20 years ago. One of my very 1st photoshoots. Almost 20 years ago. https://t.co/1tqlG5ODTp

TNA Knockout Traci Brooks is married to AEW star Frankie Kazarian. Before Kazarian and Traci got together, she dated CM Punk.

The two wrestlers kept their relationship under wraps, but several photos confirm they were romantically involved. Traci served as The Second City Saint's valet, and the two were part of The Gathering in TNA.

CM Punk and Traci haven’t spoken much about their relationship. However, the internet has been able to uncover their secret.

#7. Former TNA Becky Bayless was reportedly romantically involved with the AEW star

Becky Bayless worked for TNA for some time as Cookie. CM Punk has spoken about how the "CM" in his name stands for "Cookie Monster."

While that could simply be due to his love for cookies, Becky Bayless could've also changed her name for the AEW star.

According to many reports, the Punk dated Bayless for some time. It may all just be gossip, but there are enough reports to suggest that the two were involved.

#6. Former WCW wrestler Daffney dated CM Punk for some time

latrell @divadadde a young daffney and cm punk. 2 of the greats 🙏🏽 a young daffney and cm punk. 2 of the greats 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nMC6VMAENo

Earlier this year, former WCW wrestler Daffney died by suicide. Known as The Scream Queen, Daffney became only the second woman to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

Behind the scenes, Daffney was romantically involved with CM Punk. The two dated for some time in the mid-2000s after Daffney divorced Rich Ward in 2003.

Punk took to Twitter following Daffney’s suicide and asked his followers to reach out, seek help, and assist each other. Her passing surely must've affected the AEW star.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh