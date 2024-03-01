"She had it coming" - Liv Morgan takes a shot at Tiffany Stratton after WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Liv Morgan has taken a shot at Tiffany Stratton after the two women shared the stage during the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia last weekend.

Stratton has recently been called up from NXT to the main roster. She made an immediate impact upon her arrival on SmackDown, qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match by beating Zelina Vega.

Despite a valiant effort, Stratton was unable to become the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship, as she was eliminated by Morgan inside the Chamber. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Morgan took a shot at the former NXT Women's Champion.

"Sowwwwy but she had it coming #LivMorganRevengeTour" wrote Morgan

Morgan is currently working on Monday Night RAW. However, she did recently face Stratton in a singles match on SmackDown. After interference from Bianca Belair, Stratton was able to secure a massive win over the former SmackDown Women's Champion. However, Morgan eventually got one over the 24-year-old when they crossed paths in the Women's Chamber match.

Tiffany Stratton was praised by Mark Henry

WWE legend Mark Henry recently praised Tiffany Stratton. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been impressed by Stratton's talent and confidence.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Henry spoke rather highly of the former NXT Women's Champion after the Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event. This is what Mark Henry had to say:

"So her [Tiffany Stratton] talent and confidence is well above her being a rookie because of all of the qualities that she has but I mean they’re gonna have to do a lot of work to make us hate her because I’m just looking at all the positives and the pluses and she’s a cute girl and you could tell she’s trying to be ugly. [It] is not working yet……She’s trying. It’s not working. All those little girls at home who love pro wrestling and they see how she dresses. Look at her gear……Man, she’s spending money on gear. Big money! And all the little girls know it!"

It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for Stratton in the lead-up to The Showcase of the Immortals.

