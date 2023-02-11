"She deserves double the love" - WWE Legend pays tribute to a former champion

Gail Kim recently paid tribute to former WWE Women's Champion Victoria via Twitter.

A performer rarely comes along and changes the game, but Victoria did just that. In a male-dominated industry, Victoria was a force to be reckoned with, leaving a lasting impact on the world of professional wrestling. Her in-ring prowess and larger-than-life personality have earned her a place among the all-time greats.

Victoria made her debut in 2000 as part of the roster of the then-WWF's women's division. When she stepped into the ring, it was clear she was a cut above the rest. With a combination of power, athleticism, and grace, Victoria quickly became a fan favorite, capturing the imagination of audiences everywhere.

Off the mat, Victoria was equally impressive. She was a savvy businesswoman too, branching out into other ventures, including running her own fitness business.

WWE legend Gail Kim recently took to Twitter to say she was inspired by the likes of Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, Lita, and Victoria. However, she mentioned Victoria's name twice.

Gail said Victoria deserved double the love since it was her birthday.

"I said Victoria twice. That’s bc today his her bday. She deserves double the love," she wrote.

Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria admitted to having an affair with John Cena

Victoria confessed to having an affair with John Cena during an interview with F4WOnline. However, she made it clear that she was never his "road girlfriend."

The former WWE Superstar also explained that she was separated from her husband at the time.

"We [she and her husband] have separated a few times. One of those times that we were separated, I dated John Cena for about a month. It was not in 2006 or 2007. It was in 2002. It was when we were both in Louisville. I was married but separated. John Cena was single. I was never his 'road girlfriend.' I know that when we were separated, my husband also dated a couple girls. That's what happens when you are separated," she said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsPlus]

Victoria was more than just a performer, a trailblazer, a game-changer, and a true icon in the world of professional wrestling. Her impact on the industry cannot be overstated, and she will forever be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

