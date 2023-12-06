"She should dethrone Roman Reigns," "What ya feeding her?" - Female WWE Superstar bodyslamming 330-pound male star sends fans into frenzy

The WWE Universe recently reacted to a female superstar bodyslamming The Alpha Academy's Otis on the latest episode of NXT. The name in question is Lash Legend.

On this week's edition of WWE's white and gold show, Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri locked horns with The Meta-Four (Oro Mensah, Legend, and Noam Dar). It was a back-and-forth match, as all the wrestlers showcased great in-ring action.

During the bout, Lash Legend displayed incredible strength by picking up the 330-pound Otis and performing a perfect bodyslam. WWE's Twitter handle posted a snippet from the match where Legend can be seen performing the move on The Alpha Academy member. It caught fans' attention, and they started commenting.

Some couldn't believe the strength shown by the female star, and others enquired about her diet. One fan hilariously said she should dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

Many Twitter users thought it was insane that Lash Legend managed to pick up Otis and perform the maneuver perfectly.

Some more fan reactions on Twitter

WWE Superstar Chad Gable shared a heartfelt message after receiving a gift from his wife

Otis' Alpha Academy teammate, Chad Gable, recently shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after receiving a gift from his wife for The Shakk, his man cave and personal gym at his house.

Master Gable wrote that even if he had received a Porsche or a Lamborghini, he wouldn't have had this big of a smile on his face.

"Pro tip: Find yourself a gal that gets you, like my incredible wife gets me. Came home off the road today to this lovely piece for The Shakk. One of those things I’ve been talking about/wanting forever but never pulled the trigger for whatever reason. I hate being dramatic, but she could have had a Porsche or Lamborghini waiting for me in the driveway as a surprise, and I wouldn’t have had as big of a smile on my face as I did when she showed me this. I’m a lucky man. Is The Shakk finally complete?"

You can check out his Instagram post here.

WWE fans want to see The Alpha Academy booked in better storylines and possibly win gold soon. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for them.

What did you think about Lash Legend bodyslamming Otis on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.