"She was so different" - 41-year-old veteran WWE star pays tribute to Bull Nakano after her Hall of Fame announcement

WWE star Natalya took to social media to react to Bull Nakano's Hall of Fame induction announcement.

As first reported by ESPN, Nakano will be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. She was revealed as the second inductee in this year's class after Paul Heyman.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya shared photos from some of Nakano's classic matches and sent out a message dedicated to the legendary Joshi.

"Bull Nakano came at a time when something else was expected of women’s wrestling matches. She was so different! Today, we reap the benefits of Bull ignoring those expectations and kicking a*s because she was that da*n good! Her passion, grit and determination represents womens wrestling, and what we have today is all the better because of women like Bull who weren’t afraid to be themselves. Congratulations on your @wwe HALL OF FAME induction, Bull. 👏 @bull__nakano," wrote Natalya.

Check out Natalya's Instagram post here:

Beth Phoenix also paid tribute to Bull Nakano

Another veteran WWE Superstar and former champion, Beth Phoenix, also paid tribute to Bull Nakano.

Taking to Instagram, The Glamazon praised the 56-year-old for her style and strength.

She wrote:

"You were so ahead of your time. Your style and strength inspired me more than I can say!!! Thank you, @bull__nakano, and I cannot wait to see you take your well-deserved spot in the #wwehalloffame !!!"

Nakano started her legendary career at All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling before moving to Mexico and eventually to the United States of America. In the US, Nakano competed under WWF and WCW.

In 1994, she defeated Alundra Blayze to win the WWF Women's Championship. Two years later, she competed in her final match under WCW, losing to Madusa at Clash of the Champions.

What are your thoughts on Nakano being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off!

