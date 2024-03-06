"You were so ahead of your time" - Beth Phoenix reacts to Bull Nakano's 2024 Hall of Fame announcement

WWE legend Beth Phoenix has taken to social media to react to Bull Nakano's Hall of Fame announcement.

WWE has confirmed Nakano as the second inductee in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The 56-year-old started her legendary career in Japan under All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling. In 1994, she won the WWF Women's Champion after dethroning Alundra Blayze.

She retired from professional wrestling in 1996 due to several injuries. The legendary wrestler's final match of her full-time run took place in WCW when she lost to Madusa at Clash of the Champions.

Phoenix dedicated an Instagram post to the 56-year-old legend after WWE confirmed her upcoming Hall of Fame induction. The Glamazon explained how Nakano and her style inspired her.

"You were so ahead of your time. Your style and strength inspired me more than I can say!!! Thank you, @bull__nakano, and I cannot wait to see you take your well-deserved spot in the #wwehalloffame !!!" wrote Phoenix.

Check out Phoenix's Instagram post below:

WWE star Valhalla wants to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by Bull Nakano

Valhalla is currently working on Monday Night RAW and is a member of The Viking Raiders.

The 30-year-old still has a long way to go in her professional wrestling career but has already revealed that she wanted Bull Nakano to induct her into the Hall of Fame.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Valhalla said:

"I would say Luna Vachon, but she's not there with us anymore, unfortunately. Another weird one is Bull Nakano, she's one of my favorites, and she's like so gimmick-heavy, and I think Bull Nakano would be a different and amazing person to bring us into the Hall of Fame,"

Nakano is the second inductee in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 after Paul Heyman. WWE has confirmed that the Bloodline member will be honored for his illustrious career on the night before WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Nakano being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE