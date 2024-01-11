"She had enough of Vince" - Fans want to see legendary WWE star back now that Vince McMahon is "gone"

The beginning of 2023 brought about a big change in WWE following the return of Vince McMahon. Now that he is away from the company, fans want to see a popular figure return.

Stephanie McMahon took over the reins of WWE following an investigation by the board of directors into allegations of sexual misconduct towards her father, Vince McMahon. She was appointed the interim chairwoman and CEO of the company.

Her stay at the top didn’t last long, as she announced her resignation from WWE upon her father's return as chairman of the company on January 10, 2023. The brief run made many suspect that she simply took over to cover for her father during his absence.

One year after her departure, fans took to Twitter to discuss the void she’s left in the company. Some claimed that they didn’t even notice her gone. Meanwhile, others think she could return now that Vince McMahon’s powers have been clipped by TKO Group Holdings.

Check out what fans had to say below:

A fan thinks that the return of Vince McMahon drove her out of the company.

Expand Tweet

Most fans didn't even notice that Stephanie McMahon left WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others couldn't pinpoint the reason for her departure.

Expand Tweet

Several fans are going to miss her in WWE and hope she returns.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans want her to return to the company soon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan realized that she left for the right reasons.

Expand Tweet

Triple H being the only one from the family left in WWE has turned a few heads.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a fan thinks that Stephanie McMahon will be back soon.

Expand Tweet

Stephanie could well return to the company, especially now that her husband Triple H is in control of creative. She could continue to serve as a top figure without Vince McMahon’s involvement.

However, it looks like she’ll spend some time with her children before she ever decides to come back. She’s already contributed a lot to the company over the past several years.

Vince McMahon was recently compared to Dana White by a former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle spoke about working with two of the biggest men in the business. Riddle worked in UFC under Dana White before moving to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion to work under Vince McMahon.

He appeared for Signed By Superstars where he talked about working with the two men in different companies. He noted that they had very different ways of working.

"When Vince has a story he tells the story. It doesn't matter what anybody says online, it doesn't matter what people say in the back, that's his story that's how he's going to run his ship, that's how it's done. You might like it, you might hate it, that's the point," he said.

Riddle continued:

"Dana White is the same way. He has his business, he wants it to run a certain way, he's not going to say like a lot of the boxing they have random fights that shouldn't even be happening but they draw a little bit, Dana won't do it."

Riddle is looking to make it big outside the company after being released. He has the potential to become a big name in the industry. He could also return to the company now that Vince McMahon is no longer head of content.

Do you want to see Stephanie McMahon return to the company soon? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here