"She doesn't feel as important" - WWE fans claim The Judgment Day is holding back Rhea Ripley as a champion

At WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Charlotte Flair in an incredible singles match.

However, a large portion of WWE fans believe that The Judgment Day is holding Ripley back as a champion.

In reaction to a tweet suggesting the same, fans claimed that The Eradicator doesn't feel important and should split from Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in the upcoming draft.

Luckily they have a great chance to solve this in the draft.

Send the rest of JD to RAW (makes no sense to have JD & the Bloodline on the same show and the Bloodline ain't moving) and keep Rhea on Smackdown as a solo act.

Zelina Vega recently spoke about her upcoming championship match against Rhea Ripley

Zelina Vega will be challenging newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at the upcoming Backlash premium live event. Speaking in an interview with Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown, Vega expressed how excited she was about her upcoming match.

Vega stated that she was beyond excited to perform in front of her friends and family in Puerto Rico. She said:

"Oh my God! It's music to my ears, really. I mean, the word excited doesn't even begin to describe it. As I said before, I'm the only female Puerto Rican here on the roster. So I feel like it's my duty to represent not only here in WWE but now I get to do it in Puerto Rico in front of my family, that has never got to see me wrestle before."

Vega is part of the newly-reformed Latino World Order faction. The group was reformed by Rey Mysterio and consists of Santos Escobar and the rest of his faction, which was previously known as Legado Del Fantasma.

The LWO has been feuding with The Judgment Day for weeks. At Backlash, LWO leader Rey Mysterio could potentially team up with Bad Bunny for a match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Should Rhea Ripley break away from The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section.

