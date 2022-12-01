"She would fit perfectly in Toxic Attraction" - WWE Universe explodes after Mandy Rose sends a two-word message to Liv Morgan following her new look

The WWE Universe has erupted with varied reactions after Mandy Rose's heartwarming response to Liv Morgan's new look.

Liv Morgan has seemingly embraced her dark side after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022. Meanwhile, she also changed her hair color to a blonder shade.

Taking to Twitter, Rose sent out a two-word reaction to Morgan's new hairdo as she wrote:

"Soooo beautiful."

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Wrestling fans flooded Twitter with heartfelt comments as most of them complimented and praised the NXT Women's Champion and Morgan for their looks. Some even highlighted the stars' incredible performances inside the ring.

Twitter user [email protected] suggested that Morgan join Rose's faction, Toxic Attraction, in the near future.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

JNY @JMacc777 @WWE_MandyRose She would fit perfect in Toxic Attraction. Just sayinnnnnnnnnn @WWE_MandyRose She would fit perfect in Toxic Attraction. Just sayinnnnnnnnnn

John Montoya @JohnMon85 @WWE_MandyRose I think you both are. Two of my favorite wwe superstars! @WWE_MandyRose I think you both are. Two of my favorite wwe superstars!

Omarmata @ghostboss319 @WWE_MandyRose She sure is stunningly beautiful. A master piece!! @WWE_MandyRose She sure is stunningly beautiful. A master piece!!

Keegan @Keegan_Burk2003 @WWE_MandyRose Both u & Liv Morgan are great superstars & you are angels @WWE_MandyRose Both u & Liv Morgan are great superstars & you are angels ♥️❤️♥️

Sal Baca @THEKINGOFDUEL @WWE_MandyRose And also more importantly very talented in the ring @WWE_MandyRose And also more importantly very talented in the ring

Vince Russo believes Otis was best suited when he worked with WWE Superstar Mandy Rose

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently stated that Alpha Academy member Otis had done some incredible work alongside NXT Superstar Mandy Rose in the past.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Otis' current gimmick doesn't allow him to look serious. The veteran added that the RAW star's romantic angle with Rose increased his credibility as a performer.

"Oh god, yes [if the Alpha Academy gimmick has run its course] (...) I mean, bro, listen, the best thing they did with Otis was that Mandy stuff, that was far better than this. I don't know, bro. I don't know how you go from that to shoosh and like, I don't know what the third tier is. How do you make him a serious, believable guy after doing all this?" said Vince Russo.

It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for Rose and Otis in the new future. Could the former on-screen couple join forces again? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Rose pairing up with Otis and Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below.

