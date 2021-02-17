"She gets it" - Vince Russo makes a big statement about an underrated WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo returned for another engaging episode of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, and the former WWE writer was asked about the recent trend of WWE breaking up tag teams and couples.

Billie Kay's name was brought up, and Vince Russo was quick to note that the SmackDown Superstar 'gets it.'

Billie Kay has thrived as a performer ever since WWE split up The IIconics, and Kay's comedic character has been pure TV gold. The gimmick, which features Kay hilariously handing out headshots and resume copies, is quite over with the fans and has made her a prevalent figure in the online wrestling community.

Had a few spare copies. I knew you would love it! 😄 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) November 28, 2020

Russo had the following to say:

"She gets it. She one hundred percent gets it, without a doubt. She gets it. You know when people get it. She gets it!"

Will you grow up? - Vince Russo on WWE splitting up real-life couples across brands

In response to WWE's plans to break up duos, Vince Russo revealed that he always found it ridiculous when Vince McMahon split up real-life couples and put them on different brands.

Russo continued:

"The thing I don't like, bro, just like, will you grow up? When you've got couples, and you put them on different brands. Bro, really? Like, really? Why bro? Just because you can! You know what I mean. I hate when he does that. Can you not let couples, husbands, and wives travel together, for crying out loud?"

Billie Kay has been one of those superstars who has benefitted from being given a new creative direction in the WWE following a tag team split.

Billie Kay was one of the standout stars of the women's Royal Rumble match, and it was primarily because of her faultless character work. Wrestling is often more about gimmicks than in-ring technicalities, and Billie Kay is proving to be very adept at understanding her strengths. The Australian WWE superstar still has a long way to go as an in-ring worker, but her potential as a performer can't be understated anymore.

How far can Billie Kay go with a comedy gimmick in the WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

