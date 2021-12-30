"She is going to be big-time" - Coaches have told Kurt Angle his daughter can be an Olympian

The Kurt Angle household could have another Olympian in the future as the WWE Hall of Famer's daughter has been tipped as a "world-class swimmer" by her coaches.

Angle recently answered several questions during a special 'Gold Medal Q&A' for AdFreeShows, and he briefly spoke about his family.

The former WWE Champion has six children — two from his first marriage to Karen Jarrett — and four with his current wife, Giovanna Yannotti. He revealed that his 10-year-old daughter Giuliana has already shown incredible potential as a swimmer.

Angle hopes that his daughter will follow in his footsteps and compete at the Olympics one day.

"My daughter, Giuliana, is ten years old. Her coaches tell us she is a world-class swimmer. She is going to be big-time. You know, possibly the Olympics. And to say that about a 10-year-old, that's pretty impressive. I'm looking forward to her career there as you've got to keep her on the right track," revealed Kurt Angle.

It should surprise nobody that Kurt Angle's children have taken a keen interest in sports at a very young age. Angle's five-year-old daughter is into gymnastics while his sons play soccer and football, respectively.

However, the WWE legend's eldest daughter has different aspirations as she recently graduated from high school and is interested in pursuing a career in music.

"And my other daughters, one plays soccer. She is only five years old. Sophia does gymnastics. So, they all have different sports. My son Joseph plays soccer. My son Cody plays football, and my daughter Kyra has graduated from high school, and she is really into music. She wants to be a musician. I'm a very proud father, and my kids are doing extremely well," added Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle's career as an amateur wrestler

Angle turned to amateur wrestling at the tender age of seven, and he quickly rose to be a mercurial talent by the time he passed out of high school.

The two-time NCAA Division 1 champion clearly had the skills to bring home an Olympic medal, and he trained extensively for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Kurt Angle, unfortunately, broke his neck before the trials, but the injury didn't stop him from achieving his dreams as he qualified for the games, courtesy of several pain-reducing medications.

The legendary superstar went on to win the Olympic gold medal in the heavyweight category and famously did so with a 'broken freakin' neck'!

Despite the initial reluctance to join professional wrestling, Kurt Angle eventually joined WWE in 1998, and the rest, as they say, is history.

