"She gotta go" - Tiffany Stratton receives major backlash for posting fan-made video regarding Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton is one of the fastest-rising superstars in professional wrestling. However, she has been the target of major backlash after posting a fan-made video.

Stratton is currently competing in the Queen of the Ring tournament. In the opening round, she defeated Mia Yim and is set to face Bianca Belair in the second round. The former NXT Women's Champion recently crossed paths with Belair and her tag team partner, Jade Cargill, during a tag team match on SmackDown.

Taking to her Instagram story, Stratton posted a video of her hitting Cargill during their tag team match with a voiceover saying, "black b***h". The story has since been deleted by the 25-year-old.

Check out Stratton's now-deleted Instagram story here.

Fans on social media called out Tiffany Stratton for posting the video. One user wrote that Tiffany deleted the story after listening to the sound. Others mentioned that it wasn’t a good idea to post the clip on her Instagram.

"She deleted it after she heard the sound," one fan mentioned.

"Yeahhhhhhhhhh this wasn’t a good idea on her part could’ve did the video but put the sound on mute," another replied.

"I feel like she posted it but then realized how the post came off so she deleted it," one user wrote.

Others criticized her for the same.

Earlier this year, Stratton entered the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. In February, she officially signed with SmackDown and joined the main roster. She went on to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and came close to winning the Chamber Match in Perth.

At the latest Backlash Premium Live Event, Stratton lost a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship, involving Naomi and reigning champion Bayley.

Tiffany Stratton was praised by Bayley

WWE Women's Champion Bayley broke character to praise Tiffany Stratton. The Role Model has been highly impressed with Stratton's in-ring skills, considering she just turned 25.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bayley also praised Stratton for her confidence. She said:

"I will say with Tiffany, she has been, including NXT, she has been in WWE and doing this for just a little over three years or something. And that to me blows my mind, and she just had a birthday and only turned 25. That is insane to me. To be at that level, and to already have the confidence that she does, whether it is from the right place or not, you know? It is a little cocky. It is a little conceited, but it is fine."

Tiffany Stratton will face Bianca Belair on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The winner will proceed to the next round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill will also be in action as she is set to face Nia Jax in the next round.