"She has a great gluteus maximus" - EC3 comments on if Rhea Ripley should regularly use the Stinkface (Exclusive)

It's WrestleMania season, but Rhea Ripley has somehow managed to go viral for doing a Stinkface! EC3 reacted to the WWE live event moment and felt it was a good move to do on special occasions, not every night.

A recent WWE house show on the Road to WrestleMania featured a singles match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. While the champion was expected to win, she did so by breaking the internet after catching Jax with a Stinkface, an homage to Rikishi. Ripley's move has its fans and haters, with Vince Russo claiming it contradicted her character and further confused him and the audience.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was asked whether Ripley should adopt the Stinkface in her arsenal of moves. Carter felt the move should be reserved for special times before praising her physique. The former WWE star commended Ripley for training hard in the gym and sent some compliments her way, as you can view below:

"I mean, in the grand scheme of things, does that move result in victory? Does that set up the opponent for the finish? It's psychology. Is she [Rhea Ripley] working the right body parts? Is the face her target of her offense? Give her credit; she trains hard. She has a great gluteus maximus and gluteus medius. I think that seems like a special-occasion kind of thing, whereas you don't want to, dare I say, blow your load and do it every night," said EC3. [From 6:04 onwards]

EC3 doesn't see a problem with Rhea Ripley having fun at live events

As noted, Rhea Ripley's Stinkface hasn't received positive reactions from all corners of the wrestling fraternity. Some like it, and others claim it goes against the values of the women's revolution.

EC3, who had multiple stints in the WWE, realized how relaxed the rules were at live events and said talents could afford to have fun there. Carter didn't expect the Stinkface to be used often and didn't oppose it at house shows, where producing potentially viral clips, like Ripley did, might be an intelligent decision.

"Hey, live events; you just have fun. Sometimes you let loose a little bit, [get a] viral clip in this day and age. I don't think it's going to stay [the Stinkface]," he added. [From 7:32 onwards]

Having a clip all over the internet might be the least of Rhea Ripley's troubles now, as she has a big match ahead of her. The Women's World Champion will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, and it's expected to be a must-watch match between two of WWE's premiere female stars.

