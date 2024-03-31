WWE veteran baffled by Rhea Ripley's Stinkface: "If she is a babyface, fine, rub your b*tt in people's faces" (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley set the internet ablaze recently by executing a Stinkface on Nia Jax at a WWE live event. During an episode of Sprotskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained why the moment didn't fit Ripley's gimmick.

In Kayfabe, Rhea Ripley is a member of The Judgment Day and a heel Women's World Champion, who will face one of the company's biggest female babyfaces, Becky Lynch, at WrestleMania XL. The Australian star, however, is one of the most popular names on the roster and gets some of the loudest pops regularly despite her nefarious tactics.

During a house show on the Road to WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley brought out Rikishi's iconic Stinkface and caught Nia Jax with it during their match. While many fans and pundits enjoyed the spot, Vince Russo was left confused about her wrestling persona and stated that he would have had no problems if Ripley was a babyface but believed her recent actions didn't suit the star's current role:

"Again, bro, it's just very confusing to me. We talk about this all the time, Chris. Is she [Rhea Ripley] a babyface or a heel? I mean, if she is a babyface, fine, rub your b**t in people's faces, man. But again, man, she is going up against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania; it's just, I don't know. A lot of the roles are very, very confusing to me," said the veteran. [From 06:40 to 07:04]

EC3 weighs in on Rhea Ripley's WWE Live Event spot

It's pretty evident that Rhea Ripley can get people talking even if she isn't on TV! EC3 felt that while Stinkface should not be a regular thing in Ripley's arsenal of moves, the former WWE star didn't object to it being done sporadically at live events.

During the same episode of Sportskkeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Carter noted the fan reactions to Ripley's Stinkface on Jax and highlighted how she'd succeeded in creating waves on social media by just making one move at a house show. The reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion explained:

"I would say, in reality, no, it should not be a staple of the offense, but doing it at a live event sometimes, and sometimes at live events, you're just out there, you're having fun. The fans are receptive to it, and we're sitting here. Three creeps talking about it. So, it obviously works." [From 7:05 onwards]

Ripley hasn't gotten the best of reviews from her peers for her Stinkface, but that would probably not bother The Judgment Day star, who seemingly loves all the publicity coming her way.

