'She was hungover' - Details of Vince McMahon being 'pissed off' over a Former Women's Champion match

Vince McMahon is a constant presence at the gorilla position, and there have been several moments when the WWE Boss has been angered by what has happened in the ring.

Mike Chioda recalled one such moment during the recent edition of Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows. The former WWE referee was asked about an instance where he received a scolding from Vince McMahon.

Chioda revealed details of a match between Candice Michelle and Beth Phoenix that didn't go according to the plan. Mike Chioda stated that Candice Michelle was partying a lot, and the former Women's Champion was going through a hangover after a heavy night of partying.

Candice Michelle took a bump during the match and was apparently 'out of the contest' following the spot. Chioda explained that Michelle was already 'woozy' going into the contest, and it ended with Beth Phoenix covering her.

"I have to say Vince one time with Candice Michelle. She was partying a lot, went on an overseas tour, and I think she was partying the night before her flight back. Real heavy, and she was hungover. It was her and Beth Phoenix, I want to say, and I remember, she took out a bump, and I really didn't know she was kind of, she was out of it, but then Beth had covered her, and I still counted. And I really didn't know she was really out like a light, but we all knew she was kind of woozy going into this match, and we weren't feeling right, but there was nothing I could do."

He was pissed: Vince McMahon's reaction to what Mike Chioda told Beth Phoenix

Chioda revealed that Vince McMahon wasn't happy with what the referee told Beth Phoenix. Chioda instructed Phoenix to pull her out from underneath the rope and execute a pinfall. Vince McMahon didn't want Chioda to finish the match, and the veteran referee had to meet an unhappy WWE CEO at the gorilla position.

Here's what Mike Chioda had to say about Vince McMahon reacting to the match:

"And I remember Vince, 'Why the hell did you tell Beth? I told Beth to pull her out of the underneath the rope because she took this messed up bump off the top, and Beth wanted to something about covering her, and I said, 'Pull her out from underneath the rope, and Vince didn't want me to finish the match at all. So, I mean, he gave me a screaming up top in Gorilla position. He was pissed.

He thought I should have never continued the pinfall, which was, he was absolutely, probably right, I mean, he was right."

Mike Chioda also answered questions about finishers, Royal Rumble plans, the relationship between referees and Superstars, and more during the latest Monday Mailbag.

